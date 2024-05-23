Sounders FC Unveils Sammy the Sounder Throwback Bobblehead as Exclusive Gate Giveaway for Club's June 15 50th Anniversary Celebration Presented by Toyota

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today unveiled a special Sammy the Sounder throwback bobblehead that serves as a commemorative gate giveaway item for the club's upcoming 50th Anniversary Celebration presented by Toyota.

Taking place on Saturday, June 15 as Seattle hosts Minnesota United FC (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM), the 50th Anniversary Celebration marks the can't-miss event of the year for Sounders fans of all ages. The matchday experience includes a host of unique entertainment and activations that highlight the incredible history of Sounders soccer and the enduring relationship that has existed between the club and its fans since 1974.

"As we look ahead to June 15 and Sounders FC's 50th Anniversary Celebration, we are so eager to join together fans, employees and Sounders alumni of all eras in a festive matchday befitting the occasion," said Sounders FC Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer Taylor Graham. "From one-of-kind merchandise to live music to historical displays, matchday on June 15 will be a true celebration of everything that has made the Sounders so special for the last 50 years. While full activity details will be released soon, it's our hope that today's Sammy the Sounder throwback bobblehead unveiling gets fans excited for what's to come - and prepared to be at the stadium when gates open to grab one of their own!"

The Sammy the Sounder throwback bobblehead features Sounders orca mascot Sammy - based off the very first iteration of the character originally introduced in the 1990s - dressed in a team scarf and holding an original 1974 NASL soccer ball in his right flipper. The souvenir is available exclusively as a gate giveaway item on June 15 courtesy of matchday and 50th anniversary season sponsor Toyota and is not available for purchase. Those wishing to claim one of the unique collectibles should arrive early to the stadium as giveaway numbers are limited and expected to move quickly.

Single-match tickets for Sounders FC's 50th Anniversary Celebration presented by Toyota are currently available.

