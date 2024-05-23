Academy Roundup: U17s Sweep MLS Next Flex Weekend as Young Garys Continue to Win

May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The FC Cincinnati Academy has kept up in winning with the first and second teams over the last couple of weeks, winning eight out of nine matches on May 11 and May 12, and four out of five on May 18 and May 19. The U15 and U17 sides participated in the MLS NEXT Flex Tournament, running from May 10-14 and playing three games each in Boyds, Maryland.

MAY 11-12

The U13s closed out the first weekend of action for Cincinnati with a 6-0 shutout of Cincinnati United Premier. The Orange and Blue spread the wealth as five different players scored, while Ben Saunders and Xavier Shannon picked up a combined clean sheet. Jospeh Pasquarello led the offense with two goals on the day.

The U14s were able to come away with a win against Cincinnati United Premier in a close one goal game (4-3). Islam Imran dominated the pitch for the Young Garys as he picked up a hat trick as well as adding an assist off a Dom Lester goal.

The U19s won their fourth straight match as the club moves to the top of the league standings in the UPSL after a 3-0 shutout of Inter Columbus at home. Joel Ineh opened the game with a strike into the back of the net off a pass from Tre Jervier. Ryan Belal followed behind with a goal of his own, while the third goal came off a misplayed own goal against a Columbus defender. Luke Laramore was able to keep Columbus off the scoreboard as he picked up a clean sheet in the win.

MLS NEXT FLEX

The U15s won two-of-three group matches at MLS NEXT Flex as the Young Garys fell short of automatic qualification for the MLS NEXT Playoffs. The Orange and Blue opened the weekend with two shutouts against Miami Kendal Rush (4-0) and TSF-NJ (3-0) while dropping the third game to Total Futbol Academy (1-3). In the victories, David Paz defended two clean sheets while Cam Sphire and Chance Malilo added two goals each.

The U17s played a perfect set in Maryland as they won all three games of their MLS NEXT Flex group stage matches, qualifying for the MLS NEXT Playoffs in June. The Young Garys swept the weekend of games with wins against Total Futbol Academy (2-0), Cedar Stars (3-1) and Tampa Bay United (2-0). Kayne Rizvanovich locked down the net for Cincinnati with two clean sheets while Blake Bayless and Spencer Willis scored twice each over the weekend.

MAY 18-19

Fast forward to this past weekend, the U13s and U14s played a near identical game as both teams won 5-1 against Indy 11. Adrian Maldonadon tallied a hat trick for the U13s while Islam Imran picked up another hat trick for the U14s, his second straight three goal performance in as many weeks.

The U15s bounced back with a 3-2 victory over St. Louis CITY SC. David Brimmer put the Young Garys on the board first, followed by a Chance Malilo strike to tie the game at two apiece. In the final minute of play, Jared Cardenas found the back of the net to break the tie and secure the win for Cincinnati.

After qualifying the weekend before for the MLS NEXT Playoffs, the U17s had a down week as they dropped a close game to St. Louis CITY SC, 2-1.

The U19s opened play at Otterbein University with their fifth straight win as the Orange and Blue defeated the Columbus Wolves 4-0 to remain atop the UPSL. Luke Laramore locked up the net for the second straight week in the clean sheet victory while Lincoln Matuskiewicz, Jio Gabriel Mora and Mathias Paez all added goals to secure the win.

All five academy teams play their next matches at Mercy Health Training Center as the U13s and U14s have a weekend off before playing SC Wave on Saturday, June 1. The U15s and U17s play Austin FC on Saturday, May 25 and the U19s look to extend their winning streak on Sunday, June 2, as they face off against Greater Columbus.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.