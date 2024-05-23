Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statement Regarding May 25 Match Versus Inter Miami CF
May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC have provided the following statement on Thursday in advance of the upcoming match against Inter Miami CF at BC Place on Saturday, May 25.
"While we haven't received an official update on the availability of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets for this weekend, we understand they will not make this trip. Unfortunately, we have no control over who plays for our opponent, and it was important for us to communicate to our fans as soon as possible," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO.
"We always want our best players going up against our opponent's best players, and facing players of the highest pedigree was especially exciting for our team. We know that there will also be a lot of disappointed fans. We remain committed to making this a special experience for everyone. It is still going to be an incredible atmosphere and celebration of soccer for our city. We have amazing fans, we have a good team, and Saturday's match is a very important home game for us."
A club record MLS-era crowd is expected on Saturday and will include the biggest street party in the team's history. Vancouver Whitecaps FC will be providing all in-stadium food and beverage for this match at 50 percent off. In addition, youth 18 and under will be provided one free kids meal combo.
