Nashville SC Travels to Canada for CF Montréal Matchup
May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
The Boys in Gold are headed to Québec to face off against CF Montréal in the first of two away matches to finish off the month.
Key Storylines
1. Sam Surridge Loves To Score Against Montreal - Last time the Boys in Gold faced off against Montréal on May 4th, Super Sam scored his first hat trick in a Nashville SC kit. It was a landmark moment for the English striker.
2. More players are returning from injury - Interim head coach Rumba Munthali cited returning players as a building block for the remainder of the season.
"Injuries have played a lot into what is going on," Munthali said. "I think as you see players come back into the team, you see that we're starting to be a little more recognizable as a team [that went on a 10-game undefeated streak last season]. I think as we get more and more players back and as players are able to work and do what they do best, I think we'll continue to keep building on this."
Opposition Player to Watch
Long time MLS striker Josef Martinez is now with the Canadian side, and he's made an impact on their squad. He's joint top of their goals + assist stat line (5) in an extremely limited amount of minutes. The Venezuelan has only started two of the seven matches he's played, but he could make an impact should he make an appearance.
Nashville SC @ CF Montreal
2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 16
Saturday, May 25 | 6:30 p.m. CT
Stade Saputo | Montreal, QC, CA
Broadcast Details
Apple TV | MLS Season Pass
Radio | 104.5 The Zone
