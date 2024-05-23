Orlando City SC Announces 2024 City Pubs, Watch Party Schedule Presented by Heineken Silver

May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has announced its 2024 City Pub lineup, including the complete 2024 Watch Party schedule, presented by Heineken Silver, which kicks off on June 1 for Orlando City's away match at the New York Red Bulls.

The 2024 City Pub lineup includes returning favorites Fixtion and Hooch in Wall Street Plaza, Hammered Lamb in Ivanhoe Village, The Game Room and Sly Fox in the Central Business District, Wolfhound Irish Pub located in Clermont, Kiwi's Pub & Grill in Altamonte Springs and the City Pub at the Orlando International Airport.

Three City Pubs are new to this year, including The Castle Irish Pub & Restaurant in College Park, Paddywagon Irish Pub in Dr. Phillips and Hagan O'Reilly's in Winter Garden.

As a part of Orlando City's partnership with the local pubs throughout Central Florida, the City Pubs will all have access to MLS Season Pass to show all 2024 matches, while also offering fans discounted Heinekens on match days and at the watch parties. Fans attending the watch parties will also have the chance to win tickets to future matches and various autographed items.

2024 Orlando City Watch Party Schedule, presented by Heineken Silver:

Sat., June 1 (City at New York Red Bulls) - Hammered Lamb

Fri., June 28 (City at New York City FC) - Kiwi's Pub & Grill

Weds., July 17 (City at Nashville SC) - Paddywagon Irish Pub

Sat., Aug. 24 (City at Sporting Kansas City) - The Castle Irish Pub & Restaurant

Sat., Sept. 21 (City at Columbus Crew) - Wolfhound Irish Pub

Sat., Oct. 5 (City at FC Cincinnati) - Fixtion

Locations interested in becoming an official City Pub should contact Dakotah Wilson ([email protected]).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.