Inter Miami CF Set to Face Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the First Time this Saturday

May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (9W-2L-4D, 31 points) will travel north to Canada for the its upcoming MLS regular season matchup this weekend, with the team set to visit the Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5W-4L-4D, 19 points) for the first-ever meeting between the sides this Saturday, May 25. Kick off at BC Place is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Previous Match

Inter Miami earned a 1-0 win over D.C. United in dramatic fashion on Saturday night to extend the team's current unbeaten run this regular season to nine. The team's goal on the night was courtesy of striker Leonardo Campana, who entered the match as a second-half substitute late on, just one minute before bagging the winner in stoppage time. Additionally, goalkeeper Drake Callender once again led the back line with a solid display in goal and registered his fourth shut out of the campaign.

MLS Team of the Matchday Honors for Campana

Campana was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 15 of the 2024 regular season following his exceptional performance to help secure the win against D.C. United.

Unbeaten Run

The team's current nine-match unbeaten streak is the longest unbeaten run in Club history in MLS regular season action. In terms of away matchups, Inter Miami is unbeaten in its past four road games, recording three wins and a draw, which is the longest unbeaten run on the road in an MLS regular season for Inter Miami.

Additionally, the team's current streak this 2024 MLS regular season is the second longest unbeaten streak in Club history behind the 12 game unbeaten run across all competitions from July 21 to Sept. 9 in 2023.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami CF (9W-2L-4D) will enter the weekend's matchup against Vancouver first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 31 points (one point ahead of second place) and leading the league in goals with a total 36 goals (9 more than the next team). At this stage in the 2023 regular season, Inter Miami had a total 15 points, 16 less than the team has after 15 matchdays in 2024. Notably, only two other MLS sides have scored more goals from counterattacks than Inter Miami (4) this regular season.

Striker Luis SuaÌrez leads the team in goals this regular season with 11 and is tied for second place among the league top scorers. Captain Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is the team's second leading scorer with 10 goals and is fourth in the league among the leading scorers. Additionally, Messi leads the team and the league in assists this regular season with 12.

Player Records and Milestones

Messi and Leonardo Campana are the two active leading scorers in Club history, with Campana having 26 across all competitions (23 in MLS) and Messi 23 (11 in MLS). They trail Gonzalo HiguaiÌn who scored 29 times for Inter Miami (all in MLS). Messi, meanwhile, leads the team with the most assists in Club history with 19 across all competitions (14 in MLS) and versatile attacker Robert Taylor is second with 17 across all competitions (12 in MLS).

Goalkeeper Drake Callender and Taylor are tied as the players with most appearances in Club history with 91 across all competitions. In terms of MLS appearances, Victor Ulloa is first with 74 (one in playoffs), Taylor second with 73 (one in playoffs) and Callender third with 72 (one in playoffs each).

Previously Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Saturday's matchup at BC Place will present the first-ever matchup between Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Familiar Faces

Saturday's matchup may see versatile midfielder Julian Gressel face one of his former sides after playing for the Whitecaps in 2022 and 2023.

Scouting the Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The Whitecaps enter Saturday's match up (5W-4L-4D) seventh in the Western Conference with 19 points on the season. In the Caps latest regular season fixture, they secured a 1-1 tie on the road against the Seattle Sounders on May 18, courtesy of a stoppage time goal from midfielder Ryan Gauld. The Whitecaps team leaders this regular season are attacker Brian White with five goals, and midfielder Ryan Raposo, leading the team in assists with three.

