Expected Goals: Upcoming Milestones for Matchday 16

LAFC on the Brink of 100 Regular-Season Wins

One of the league's most successful teams since entering the league in 2018, LAFC has accomplished a substantial amount in only six full seasons of MLS play - taking home an MLS Cup title (2022), two Supporters' Shields (2019, 2022), and three individual Golden Boot presented by Audi awards. On Saturday, the club will have an opportunity to further carve its place into the record books as they eye the century mark in regular-season wins.

With a win against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), LAFC would tie for the fastest team to reach 100 regular-season wins in MLS history (excluding the shootout era). The club would equal the Seattle Sounders, who accomplished the feat in 206 games after recording their 100th victory on May 16, 2015. Ironically, Atlanta is also sitting on 99 regular season wins in 239 matches and would become the third-fastest to do so by winning at home.

FC Cincinnati Keeps on Winning

The defending Supporters' Shield champions FC Cincinnati have picked up where they left off during the 2023 season, entering Matchday 16 as winners of six consecutive matches and sitting in second place in the league-wide table with 30 points (9-2-3). Powered by the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta (seven goals, nine assists), the club is in the conversation to become the first repeat Supporters' Shield winners since the LA Galaxy in 2010-11.

With a win against Toronto FC on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), Cincinnati would become just the fourth team in MLS history (excluding the shootout era) to win seven consecutive matches in the same season and the first to do so since the 2022 LAFC team that captured both the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup. The longest single-season winning streak in the post-shootout era is owned by the 2018 Seattle Sounders, who won nine consecutive games from July 21 to Sept. 15, 2018.

Loons Living Large Away from Home

Minnesota United FC has been off to a sizzling start to 2024 and currently owns one of the league's top records away from home, winning four of their first five road games of the season. The Loons sit just two games behind their club record for road wins (six in both 2022 and 2023) and will look to join some exclusive company on Saturday night against the Colorado Rapids (9:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass).

With a road win over the Rapids, Minnesota United would become the third team in MLS history (excluding the shootout era) to win five of their first six road games of a season, joining the 2010 LA Galaxy (5-0-1) and the 2022 New York Red Bulls (5-0-1). Both clubs advanced to the playoffs in their respective seasons, while the 2010 Galaxy won the Supporters' Shield.

Chicho Arango Eyes Real Salt Lake's 10-10 Club

The early-season leader in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 13 goals, Real Salt Lake's Cristian 'Chicho' Arango has been the engine behind the club's sensational start to the 2024 season, which includes an unbeaten record in their last 10 MLS matches. Arango ranks second in MLS with 21 goal contributions (13 goals, eight assists) through Matchday 15, trailing only Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi (22).

With a pair of assists against FC Dallas on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), Arango would become the third players in Real Salt Lake history to record at least 10 goals and 10 assists in a single season, joining Albert Rusnák (11 goals, 11 assists) in 2021 and Jeff Cunningham (16 goals, 11 assists) in 2006.

The Colombian striker also sits at 49 career regular-season goals in just 76 matches and with a goal this weekend, he would become the eighth player in MLS history to reach 50 career goals in 77-or-fewer matches and the first since his former LAFC teammate, Carlos Vela (50 goals in 61 matches).

Santi Rodríguez Helping His Way to History

A mainstay of the New York City FC lineup over the last four seasons, midfielder Santiago Rodríguez has been a key cog in the club's offense in 2024, leading the squad to 23 points (7-5-2) and third place in the Eastern Conference through Matchday 15. Rodríguez has totaled 26 assists in 98 career regular-season games with New York City FC, tied for the second-most in club history.

With an assist against the New England Revolution on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV), the 24-year-old midfielder can surpass David Villa (26 assists) for solo possession of second place on the club's all-time assist leaderboard. Only Maxi Moralez has recorded more helpers in New York City FC history, tallying 69 in 166 career matches.

