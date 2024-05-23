Atlanta United to Host Indy Eleven in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal July 9
May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - The U.S. Soccer Federation announced today that Atlanta United will host USL Championship side Indy Eleven on July 9 at Fifth Third Stadium in the Quarterfinal round of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Presale access for Season Ticket Members will begin on Tuesday, May 28. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 31, should inventory remain following presale access. For more information, visit www.atlutd.com/tickets.
The U.S. Soccer Federation and Apple also announced that the final three rounds of the tournament will be available to stream live for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - bringing the 109th edition of the nation's most prestigious soccer competition to its largest global audience to date. MLS Season Pass will broadcast the final seven matches of the tournament, including the Quarterfinals (July 9-10), Semifinals (Aug. 27-28), and Final (Sept. 25), guaranteeing soccer fans around the world unparalleled access to these pivotal, action-packed matches.
Following an exhilarating Round of 16, and on the heels of the Quarterfinal draw, the bracket for the final seven games of 2024 Open Cup play has been set. The tournament will resume in early July with the following four Quarterfinal fixtures (home teams listed first, kickoff times to be confirmed at usopencup.com in the coming days):
Atlanta United (MLS) vs. Indy Eleven (USL Championship)
Tuesday, July 9 | Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga. | Watch on MLS Season Pass
Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. FC Dallas (MLS)
Wednesday, July 10 | Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. | Watch on MLS Season Pass
*** winner of Sporting KC/FC Dallas match will host the Semifinal Round vs. Atlanta United/Indy Eleven winner
Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (MLS)
Tuesday, July 9 | Heart Health Park in Sacramento, Calif. | Watch on MLS Season Pass
Los Angeles Football Club (MLS) vs. New Mexico United (USL Championship)
Wednesday, July 10 | BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. | Watch on MLS Season Pass
*** winner of the Sacramento/Seattle match will host the Semifinal Round vs. LAFC/New Mexico United
