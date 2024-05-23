LAFC to Face New Mexico United in Quarterfinal Round of 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will host New Mexico United of the United Soccer League Championship (USLC, Division II) in the Quarterfinal Round of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, July 10, at BMO Stadium. Kickoff time will be confirmed in the coming days.
The U.S. Soccer Federation and Apple announced today that the final three rounds of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will be available to stream live for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - bringing the 109th edition of the nation's most prestigious soccer competition to its largest global audience to date, guaranteeing soccer fans around the world unparalleled access to these pivotal, action-packed matches.
Ticket information for the win-or-go-home match will be available next week. Visit https://www.lafc.com/tickets/ to purchase tickets.
LAFC advanced to the Quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory over USLC team Loudoun United on May 21 behind goals from Timothy Tillman, Cristian Olivera and Tomás Ángel. The Black & Gold defeated the Las Vegas Lights (USLC) in the Round of 32 on May 8. This is LAFC's third trip to the Open Cup Quarterfinals, and its first since 2019. The Black & Gold were eliminated in the 2018 Open Cup Semifinals by Houston and fell in the 2019 Quarterfinals to Portland.
The U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer tournament in the United States. The single-elimination tournament features professional and amateur teams competing for the prestigious U.S. Open Cup title and an automatic berth in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup tournament. The 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup features 96 teams from across the amateur and professional ranks, including eight MLS clubs, playing a total of 95 games from March to September. The winner of the tournament will have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy and will receive $300,000 in prize money and a berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
2024 LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP SCHEDULE
Quarterfinal Tuesday, July 9 - Wednesday, July 10
Semifinal Tuesday, Aug. 27 - Wednesday, Aug. 28
Final Wednesday, Sept. 25
