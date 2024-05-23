By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Toronto FC

May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati hit the road for the seventh time this season are set to return to Toronto for the first time since clinching the 2023 Supporters' Shield. With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET, fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and listen locally on ESPN 1530.

With a return to the "True North Strong And Free" in order, let's break down this matchup with some key numbers to consider, presented by CTI.

1

The most important stat of all is that the last time FC Cincinnati visited Toronto, Ontario, Canada, The Orange and Blue left the pitch as champions and trophy winners for the first time in the club's MLS history. The 3-2 victory, with goals from Brandon Vazquez and Aaron Boupendza, secured FC Cincinnati's 65th point of the season and clinched the Supporters' Shield.

FCC took all six points from Toronto last season and is undefeated against The Reds since Pat Noonan took over the club in 2022.

5 (and also 7)

Luciano Acosta leads MLS this season with five game-winning goals, and also leads MLS in game-winning goal-contributions with seven. Acosta's assist to Yuya Kubo against St. Louis last weekend added to this total as the 2023 MLS MVP continues to add to his repeat resume for 2024.

To put this stat into perspective, 23 MLS clubs have fewer than seven wins this season, meaning Acosta has contributed more game-winning goals than all but five MLS clubs this season.

Acosta's goal and two-assist performance this weekend also earned him his ninth MLS Team of the Matchday appearance, the most in MLS this season.

0.48

For such a small number, the stat proves that Roman Celentano has had a major impact for the league's best defense. After another weekend where Celentano (technically) did not concede a goal (on an opposing player's shot), the keeper leads MLS in post-shot expected goals per 90. Meaning Celentano averages saving a half-goal above expected per game, making him the best shot-stopper per 90 in MLS so far this year. Last season's goalkeeper of the year (Roman Burki of St. Louis) managed a season-long per90 average of just 0.28, putting Celentano on pace for one of the best goalkeeper seasons in league history.

While half-a-goal may seem small, given that FC Cincinnati has won a league-high eight matches by just one goal, it shows that the FCC keeper has been instrumental to the team's success in 2024.

6 (+1)

Obinna Nwobodo had one of his best games in an FC Cincinnati kit Saturday night against St. Louis CITY SC, winning all six of his tackles and intercepting a pass to help FCC dominate the midfield and earn their first multi-goal win of the year in league play. Nwobodo's six tackles are the most he's ever had in his now three seasons with FC Cincinnati, and when adding his interception, his seven defensive actions are the most Nwobodo has had in 2024.

Despite missing three league matches due to injury, Nwobodo now ranks tied for 11th league-wide in tackles won and is the only player in the top 15 with fewer than 900 minutes played.

87

With two assists on the weekend, Luciano Acosta also brought his career assist tally to 87, currently the 11th most in league history. With only five more assists, 'Lucho' would enter the top 10 in MLS history for assists and would pass Cobi Jones and Diego Valeri, who currently guard that list with 91 from their 306 and 262 games, respectively. At 232 games played thus far, Acosta would become the third fastest to 90 assists and the fastest since Marco Etcheverry.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.