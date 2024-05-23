Keys to the Match: Refocus

New York City FC are on the road this weekend as they face off against the New England Revolution.

City return to action in a 7:30PM kick-off at Gilette Stadium.

Here are the Keys to the Match...

Refocus

"I'll give myself an hour and then I'll be thinking about New England."

Nick Cushing was delighted with City's result against the Red Bulls on Saturday, but he was all too aware of the need to refocus and turn the page quickly ahead of this weekend.

New York City are in fantastic form - winning six of their last seven - but the group's focus is always on the game in front of them. City are unbeaten in their last two road games, and extending that this weekend serves as only further motivation.

City know that they can take confidence and momentum from their recent victories, but only by focusing on the challenge that New England presents, will they be able to claim another win.

Form Guide

New England Revolution are in the midst of a difficult moment under Head Coach Caleb Porter.

The Revs have won just one of their previous five games in MLS, while they also hold an identical home record of late. The last visitors to Gilette Stadium were the Philadelphia Union.

A tricky fixture for the Revs, their night was made harder by a first-half red card for Ryan Spaulding. The defender was dismissed in the 14th minute, with Julián Carranza putting Philadelphia ahead in the 38th minute. A brace from Dániel Gazdag extended Philly's lead and ultimately saw them run out 3-0 winners.

Porter's side will be desperate to redress that form as quickly as possible, starting with the visit of New York City this weekend - meaning the Boys in Blue need to be prepared for that challenge.

Number Nine

While Carles Gil remains the chief orchestrator for New England in the final third the man tasked with converting those chances is Giacomo Vrioni.

Signed from Italian giants Juventus, Vrioni arrived in Boston after a stellar campaign in the Austrian Bundesliga with WSG Tirol. Vrioni is a traditional number nine, doing his most impressive work inside the penalty area between the posts.

Last season saw the Albanian international score six times in MLS, and he will be eager to improve upon that tally in 2024.

Arguably the striker's greatest assets are his positional intelligence and movement inside the box, and so City's defense will need to stay sharp to deny him a place on the scoresheet.

