Charlotte FC Defender Andrew Privett Signs New Contract

May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced that defender Andrew Privett has signed a new contract with the Club through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Privett was drafted 69th overall in the third round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft after a four-year college career at Penn State. Originally a midfielder, the American converted to center back late in the 2023 season and has since started 31 consecutive matches across all competitions.

"We're excited to secure Andrew's long-term future in Charlotte with this new contract," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Andrew has demonstrated his talent and maturity since we drafted him in the 2023 SuperDraft. Since then, he has made himself an important part of a defense that leads the league in shutouts. This new contract demonstrates our commitment to developing and rewarding young college players through the SuperDraft, a talent acquisition mechanism that we have consistently found high value in."

Privett made his debut off the bench away to CF Montreal on July 15, 2023, playing 53 minutes at center back. He then started a streak of 31 consecutive starts on July 21 at FC Dallas in the inaugural Leagues Cup.

"I'm super excited to be staying in Charlotte," said Privett. "Since arriving here, I've really enjoyed the city, the experience of playing alongside my teammates in front of our fanbase, and working with all the great people at Charlotte FC. I'm grateful to the Club for believing in me, and I look forward to what the future has in store."

After playing 80 minutes in his next match against Liga MX side Necaxa, Privett has since played the full 90 minutes in 29 consecutive matches. In MLS play, the defender has played the second-most minutes of any non-goalkeeper since August 26, 2023 (2,160), trailing only the LA Galaxy's Maya Yoshida (2,250).

Privett has helped Charlotte FC keep six shutouts in 2024, a league-leading tally that includes a Club-record four consecutive shutouts in the last four matches.

Transaction: Charlotte FC defender Andrew Privett signs new contract with Club through 2028 with an option for 2029.

