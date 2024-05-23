Audi Field to Host "Movies on the Pitch" in Partnership with the Capitol Riverfront BID & Supported in Part by Pepsi

May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - Audi Field has today announced that it has partnered with the Capitol Riverfront Business Improvement District (BID) and will be supported in part by Pepsi, the official soft drink of D.C. United, to host an exciting one-of-a-kind outdoor movie series on Thursday evenings at the stadium located in the Buzzard Point subarea of Capitol Riverfront.

Now in its third season, "Movies on the Pitch'' will transform Audi Field into an outdoor cinema with five showings of current blockbuster films, voted on by the public, on the stadium's jumbotron screen. Interested movie-goers can register for tickets to the following dates:

- May 30 - The Little Mermaid (2023)

- June 6 - Barbie

- June 20 - Pride Month Recognition - Mean Girls (2024)

- June 27 - The Marvels

- July 18 - Wonka

"Our vision for Audi Field has always been for it to become a gathering place for the community, whether that's supporting D.C. United, or attending other sporting and entertainment events," Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations, said. "We're excited to continue our partnership with the Capitol Riverfront BID to bring outdoor movies to Audi Field, showcasing yet another amazing reason for people to consider living in or visiting our vibrant neighborhood."

"We're thrilled to partner once again with Audi Field and the Capitol Riverfront BID for the 'Movies on the Pitch' series this summer," said Paul Mihovilovic, VP Food Service, PepsiCo Beverages North America, South Division. "Pepsi products are a part of memorable summer moments and are the perfect complement to this one-of-a-kind outdoor movie series."

"The Capitol Riverfront BID is thrilled to host a third year of free outdoor movies for residents and visitors throughout the local region to experience," said Capitol Riverfront BID President Emeka Moneme. "The community has voted on a chart-topping lineup that will offer summer evenings for all ages to gather at a dynamic venue in Buzzard Point."

The family-friendly experience will begin at 7:30 pm, with gates opening at 6:30 pm. Audi Field will have concessions available for purchase (no outside food or alcohol is permitted).

For more information about all Capitol Riverfront events, visit www.capitolriverfront.org/events and follow the neighborhood on social media at @CapitolRiverfront.

