Sounders FC Defeats Phoenix Rising FC 2-1 in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

TUKWILA, WASH. - Sounders FC defeated Phoenix Rising FC 2-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday evening at Starfire Stadium. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, making his first start for the First Team via Short-Term Loan, found the late-winner as the Rave Green advanced to the Quarterfinals. After the visitors took an early 1-0 lead, Alex Roldan equalized via a second-half penalty kick before Kossa-Rienzi's winner. Per a draw held by U.S. Soccer earlier this evening, Sounders FC will travel to face Sacramento Republic FC in the Quarterfinals, with further details forthcoming. Brian Schmetzer's now shifts its focus back to MLS regular season play with a road match at St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 25 at CITYPARK (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Sounders FC advances to the Quarterfinals to face Sacramento Republic FC, who defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 4-3 yesterday in its Round of 16 matchup.

Sounders FC is now 25-7-6 all-time in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play, including a 21-2-3 mark at home.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored his first goal for Seattle in the 88th minute. The University of Washington product was Sounders FC's First Round draft pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft in December and is currently signed to Tacoma Defiance.

It was Kossa-Rienzi's first start for Seattle, previously making a substitute appearance the Rave Green's Round of 16 match against Louisville City FC. Both appearances came via a Short-Term Loan.

Alex Roldan's penalty-kick goal in the 68th minute was his first Open Cup tally with Seattle, coming in his fourth appearance in the competition since joining the club in 2018.

In addition to Kossa-Rienzi, two additional Tacoma Defiance players made appearances via Short-Term Loans tonight: Georgi Minoungou and Snyder Brunell. Minoungou started the match at right wing, while Brunell made a substitute appearance in the 62nd minute. Defiance forward Osaze De Rosario was also available on the bench this evening.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Phoenix Rising FC 1

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Brandon Stevis

Assistants: Hunter Zachwieja, Miles Crumley

Fourth Official: Chris Calderon

Attendance: 3,314

Weather: 60 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

PHX - Remi Cabral (penalty) 45'+5'

SEA - Alex Roldan (penalty) 68'

SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Danny Musovski) 88'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

PHX - John Stenberg (caution) 66'

PHX - Juan Carlos Azocar (caution) 71'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi*, Stuart Hawkins, Jonathan Bell (Jackson Ragen 45'+2'), Nouhou; Danny Leyva, Cristian Roldan (Alex Roldan 62'), Georgi Minoungou*, Dylan Teves (Snyder Brunell* 62'), Paul Rothrock (Cody Baker 86'); Danny Musovski

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Sota Kitahara, Osaze De Rosario*

*Tacoma Defiance player on short-term loan

Total shots: 24

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 13

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 6

Saves: 1

Phoenix Rising FC - Patrick Rakovsky; John Stenberg (Erickson Gallardo 90'+3'), Mohamed Traore, Alejandro Fuenmayor; Renzo Zambrano, Giulio Doratiotto (JP Scearce 79'), Gabi Torres (Juan Carlos Azocar 65'), Federico Varela (Emil Cuello 78'), Panayioti Armenakas, Edgardo Rito (Jose Hernandez 90'+3'); Remi Cabral

Substitutes not used: Rocco Rios Novo, Flood

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 9

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 5

