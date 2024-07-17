Philadelphia Union Add Cavan Sullivan to Roster Ahead of Match against New England Revolution

July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today they have called up Cavan Sullivan for the club's match tonight against the New England Revolution. Should Sullivan debut, he will become the youngest player to debut in Major League team sports.

As the fifth youngest player to sign a first-team contract in MLS history, Sullivan will become the youngest player to make his debut among the top North American professional sports leagues (MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL) as well as the youngest player to make his debut among the top five European soccer leagues if he debuts on or before July 29, 2024.

Per the 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may roster up to four Short-Term Agreements per MLS league season match, so long as they are Homegrown Players or Players earning less than or equal to the MLS Senior Minimum Salary with the affiliate. The number will be reduced to one player per MLS league season match after Roster Freeze (inclusive of MLS Cup Playoffs).

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Cavan Sullivan to a short-term agreement on July 17, 2024.

Name: Cavan Sullivan

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 150

Born: September 28, 2009

Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hometown: Norristown, Pennsylvania

Citizenship: United States

