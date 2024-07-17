Houston Dynamo FC's Match Versus LAFC Rescheduled for Saturday, September 7, at Shell Energy Stadium

July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today that the postponed match versus LAFC has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, with kickoff scheduled 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. The match will also be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Originally scheduled for July 7, the match was postponed due to inclement weather in the Houston area caused by Hurricane Beryl.

