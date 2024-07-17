Lg Electronics Canada Named New Sleeve Patch Partner of Toronto FC

July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG) and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) are pleased to announce the expansion of their multi-year partnership to include Toronto FC.

The new partnership will introduce the LG logo on the right sleeve of the team's jerseys this season. The new sleeve patch will debut when Toronto FC players take the pitch at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, July 17 as they take on Inter Miami CF. This marks the second sleeve patch partnership in club history.

Toronto FC fans wear their dedication and heart on their sleeve, and we are proud to weave LG into the fabric of our kits that TFC players and fans sport passionately, said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. Building on the longstanding relationship between LG and MLSE, we are thrilled to expand this partnership to Toronto FC and deliver unparalleled experiences for soccer fans in our stadium and beyond.

The multi-year partnership between LG and Toronto FC is an extension of the organization's fifteen- year collaboration with MLSE in providing innovative technology solutions to its venues and enhancing the fan experience for its teams. In addition to the new patch, LG will also become the proud title sponsor of West Club at BMO Field. Positioned at section 123, the newly named LG Club offers members an elevated matchday experience along with playing host to unique activations and events.

We are honoured to strengthen our longstanding partnership with MLSE by welcoming Toronto FC into our collaboration, adds Kevin (Ki Yong) Yim, President and CEO, LG Electronics Canada. This expansion highlights our shared values of innovation and enhancing the everyday lives of our customers. At LG, we are dedicated to making our Life's Good ethos a reality. Together with MLSE and Toronto FC, we are excited to continue delivering exceptional experiences and innovative products that resonate with fans and customers alike.

As a proud sponsor of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Raptors 905, Toronto Marlies, Raptors Uprising Gaming Club and now Toronto FC, the partnership includes LG's extensive product line-up of televisions, home appliances including ranges, refrigerators and dishwashers, IT solutions including monitors and projectors, Air Solutions and Digital Signage.

The partnership between LG and MLSE also extends to MLSE Foundation, which works to provide equitable access to sport and opportunity on the playing field that leads to success and opportunity off the playing field. LG continues to support MLSE Foundation through the LG Community Heroes initiative launched in 2020, which celebrates the work that Maple Leafs and Raptors fans and affiliated charities do in their communities to create Life's Good moments for those who need it most.

