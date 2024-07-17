Match against Houston Dynamo Rescheduled for Saturday, September 7, at Shell Energy Stadium

July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced today that the club's postponed road match against the Houston Dynamo has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. PT, at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, TX (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Originally scheduled for July 7, the match was postponed due to safety considerations resulting from inclement weather caused by Hurricane Beryl in Texas' Gulf Coast region.

