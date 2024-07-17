LA Galaxy Play Host to Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, July 17
July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Playing the second of three matches in the span of seven days, the LA Galaxy play host to the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Wednesday, July 17 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against Colorado Rapids
Tonight's match marks the 94th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 46-34-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 38-32-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 7-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In the last meeting between the two clubs, the Galaxy earned a 0-0 draw on the road against the Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 24, 2023. The last time the Galaxy played the Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA fell 3-1 to Colorado on May 6, 2023. In 42 all-time league matches played at home against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 25-11-6 record.
Unbeaten At Dignity Health Sports Park
In 10 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 7-0-3 (24 GF, 13 GA). In 10 matches played at DHSP during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has totaled 13 goal contributions (7 goals, 6 assists). Joseph Paintsil has totaled six goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists) in eight matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park this season, while Riqui Puig has three goals and five assists in eight matches played at the venue in 2024.
Debut Of The Retrograde Kit
The LA Galaxy will wear the Retrograde Kit for the first time during the 2024 campaign in tonight's match against the Rapids. Pulling from the iconic LA Galaxy home kit from 1996, the Retrograde Kit celebrates the club's rich history by blending nostalgia and contemporary flair throughout the design of the jersey. Some of the highlights from the Retrograde Kit include the '96 crest, which is the club's first logo to celebrate and honor the Galaxy's rich history, the iconic "Los Angeles Galaxy" mark on the front of the jersey and the quasar pattern running down the middle of the jersey, symbolizing a reinterpretation of a classic element with the Galaxy's modern visual identity.
LA Galaxy Form
Through 24 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 12-5-7 record (44 GF, 32 GA; 43 points) and sit in third place in the Western Conference standings behind only LAFC (13-5-4; 44 GF, 29 GA, 43 points) and Real Salt Lake (12-4-7, 48 GF, 30 GA; 43 points). In seven matches played dating back to June 15, LA holds a 5-2-0 record and has outscored its opponents 13-7 during that span.
LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids
2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 25
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino (Play-By-Play); Heath Pearce (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)
