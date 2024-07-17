Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Orlando City SC
July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -Nashville Soccer Club fell 3-0 to Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park Wednesday night in the club's final home match before Leagues Cup 2024 begins on July 31st versus LIGA MX side Mazatlán F.C.
Two-fer: Nashville SC's second-ever Homegrown player, midfielder Isaiah Jones, appeared in his second consecutive match and made his GEODIS Park debut after becoming the first NSC Homegrown to play in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture last Saturday at D.C. United.
Shaff's back: After helping lead Canada to the third-place match in the Conmebol Copa América™ 2024, Nashville SC midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg returned to the starting XI Wednesday night, logging 87 minutes.
Next up: Nashville SC will play its final MLS match before Leagues Cup 2024 this Saturday, July 20th at the Philadelphia Union at 6:30 p.m. CT. Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage play begins for the Boys in Gold Wednesday, July 31st at 8 p.m. CT versus Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at GEODIS Park in new Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's debut, with tickets available here.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
is 3W-5L-5D all-time against Orlando City SC
is 38W-31L-37D vs. Eastern Conference opponents
is 3W-1L-0D on weekdays in 2024
is 5W-9L-5D all-time in the month of July
Tah Brian Anunga made his 100th MLS regular season appearance, all as a Boy in Gold
Isaiah Jones made his second consecutive appearance after subbing in at the 87th minute and his GEODIS Park debut
Jack Maher leads Nashville SC with 22 matches started and 1,979 minutes
Hany Mukhtar led the game with 100% passing accuracy
Alex Muyl leads the team with 24 games played
Jacob Shaffelburg
made his first MLS appearance since June 1st after returning from Conmebol Copa América™ 2024 with the Canadian Men's National Team
is one appearance shy of 100 MLS regular season games played
Box score:
Nashville SC (6W-10L-8D) vs. Orlando City SC (9W-9L-6D)
July 17, 2024 - GEODIS Park
Final score:
NSH: 0
ORL: 3
Scoring summary:
ORL: Cesar Araujo (A: Martin Ojeda) 19'
ORL: Alex Muyl (Own Goal) 40'
ORL: Ramiro Enrique (A: Iván Angulo) 81'
Discipline:
NSH: Alex Muyl (Caution) 18'
ORL: Dagur Thorhallsson (Caution) 22'
NSH: Josh Bauer (Caution) 29'
ORL: Facundo Torres (Caution) 64'
NSH: Forster Ajago (Caution) 88'
Lineups:
NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Josh Bauer; Hany Mukhtar (C), Jacob Shaffelburg (Isaiah Jones 87'), Alex Muyl (Tyler Boyd 61'), Tah Brian Anunga (Dru Yearwood 61'; Forster Ajago 70'), Sean Davis (Amar Sejdić 61'); Teal Bunbury
Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Joey Skinner, Taylor Washington, Brent Kallman
ORL starters: Pedro Gallese; Rafael Santos (Kyle Smith 65'), Robin Jansson (C), Rodrigo Schlegel, Dagur Thorhallsson; Cesar Araujo (Jeorgio Kocevski 88'), Facundo Torres (Luis Muriel 75'), Wilder Cartagena, Iván Angulo (David Brekalo 88'); Ramiro Enrique, Martin Ojeda (Nicolas Lodeiro 65')
Substitutes: Javier Otero, Felipe Martins, Jack Lynn, Alex Freeman
Match officials:
Referee: Pierre- Luc Lauziere
AR1: Jeffrey Greeson
AR2: Ben Pilgrim
4TH: Matthew Thompson
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
AVAR: Jozef Batko
Weather: 85 degrees, partly cloudy
Nashville SC Communications -
@NashvilleSC
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2024
- FC Dallas Claims Copa Tejas Following 3-1 Home Win Versus Austin FC - FC Dallas
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Secures Resounding 3-1 Victory Over Toronto FC at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Chicago Fire FC Defeats FC Cincinnati 1-0 at TQL Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Draws New York City FC, 2-2 - New York City FC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Steal a Valuable Point in Columbus - Charlotte FC
- Cavan Sullivan Becomes Youngest Player to Debut for North American Sports Team; Baribo Nets First Career Hat Trick; Wagner Earns Hat Trick of Assists - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati blanked by Chicago Fire FC, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- TUNE IN: FC Cincinnati Travel to Face New York Red Bulls Saturday Night - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Fight Through Adversity But Fall 1-0 to Chicago Fire FC - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Academy Forward Mykhi Joyner to MLS Homegrown Deal - St. Louis City SC
- Forward Marcos Dias Available at Philadelphia Union on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster as Olympic Call up Replacement Ahead of Match against New England Revolution - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add Cavan Sullivan to Roster Ahead of Match against New England Revolution - Philadelphia Union
- Sounders FC Hosts St. Louis CITY SC Wednesday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, July 17 - LA Galaxy
- New York City FC Signs Midfielders Maximo Carrizo and Piero Elias, and Defender Drew Baiera to Short-Term Agreements - New York City FC
- Match against Houston Dynamo Rescheduled for Saturday, September 7, at Shell Energy Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC's Match Versus LAFC Rescheduled for Saturday, September 7, at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs David Poreba to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Injury Report: Five Missing vs. Atlanta - New York City FC
- GEODIS Park to Host PENCIL's Together 4 Teachers Pep Rally Monday, July 29 - Nashville SC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Columbus Crew - Charlotte FC
- Lg Electronics Canada Named New Sleeve Patch Partner of Toronto FC - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Orlando City SC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Orlando City SC
- GEODIS Park to Host PENCIL's Together 4 Teachers Pep Rally Monday, July 29
- Jeffrey Chabon Joins GEODIS Park and Nashville SC as Director of Booking
- Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park After Three Matches on the Road