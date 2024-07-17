Forward Marcos Dias Available at Philadelphia Union on Short-Term Agreement
July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
CHESTER, Penn. - The New England Revolution have signed Revolution II forward Marcos Dias to a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's Major League Soccer match between the Revolution and the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).
This marks the third Short-Term Agreement of the season for Dias, after the forward was elevated to the first team bench for each of the last two games. Dias, 22, made his MLS debut on July 6 at Seattle Sounders FC, playing three minutes as a late substitute. Hailing from Formoso do Araguaia, Brazil, Dias has scored a program-high 20 goals for Revolution II, with five tallies and five assists in MLS NEXT Pro this season. Since joining New England's second team in 2022, Dias has totaled more than 4,200 minutes played with 58 appearances and 49 starts.
Per 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign forward Marcos Dias to a Short-Term Agreement on July 17, 2024.
#39 MARCOS DIAS
Pronunciation: MAAR-kows DEE-ahs
Position: Forward
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 168
Hometown: Formoso do Araguaia, Brazil
Date of Birth: 11/30/2001 (22)
How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract on Feb. 4, 2022.
