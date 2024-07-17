Injury Report: Five Missing vs. Atlanta

July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC take on Atlanta United tonight, July 17, at 7:30pm.

Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without five players for the game.

Andres Perea, Kevin O'Toole, and Tayvon Gray are all out with leg issues, while James Sands will be missing due to suspension. They are joined by Malachi Jones, who is continuing his recovery after undergoing surgery on the right leg.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Andres Perea - OUT - Leg

Kevin O'Toole - OUT - Leg

Tayvon Gray - OUT - Leg

James Sands - OUT - Suspension

