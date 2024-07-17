TUNE IN: FC Cincinnati Travel to Face New York Red Bulls Saturday Night
July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati travel to Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey to take on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 20. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #RBNYvCIN on SATURDAY, JULY 20 (7:30 p.m. ET)
Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530
FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android
WATCH ON MLS SEASON PASS ON THE APPLE TV APP
The match will stream on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. No blackouts, no restrictions. Saturday's match is available on MLS Season Pass in both English and Spanish. Callum Williams and Heath Pearce will have the call in English, while Diego Pessolano and Daniel Chapela will have the call in Spanish.
LISTEN ON LOCAL RADIO
Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast with the Official Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media. Tom Gelehrter and Jimmy McLaughlin will be on the call on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati and iHeart.
FOLLOW ON FC CINCINNATI SOCIAL MEDIA
Be sure to follow @FCCincinnati on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the game.
HEAD TO THE OFFICIAL WATCH PARTY
Fans can head to the official Watch Party presented by Heineken at Holy Grail Tavern & Grille (161 Joe Nuxhall Way). FC Cincinnati Street Team presented by Cliffs and Gary The Lion will join in the fun with activities and giveaways.
HEAD TO A PUB PARTNER
Fans are also encouraged to head to one of the club's official Pub Partners, presented by Coors Light. The Pub Partner program now includes 64 bars and restaurants around Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Middletown and Louisville. Pub Partners are the spot to go to watch the Orange and Blue in 2024 and feature watch parties, drink specials and convenient locations for fans to gather to watch FC Cincinnati.
For a full list of Pub Partners and for more information on the program, visit FCCincinnati.com/Fans/Pub-Partners.
TUNE-IN TO FC CINCINNATI WEEKLY ON WCPO 9
To preview the matchup with New York, tune in to FC Cincinnati Weekly on WCPO 9 this Friday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Every week, FC Cincinnati fans will see previews and analysis of the club's next opponents, previous match recaps, profiles of players, coaches, fans and league news.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL MOBILE APP
Download FC Cincinnati's official mobile app, available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The FC Cincinnati app keeps fans closer than ever to the action and include real time push notifications, news, ticket information and more.
