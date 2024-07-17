Sounders FC Hosts St. Louis CITY SC Wednesday Night at Lumen Field
July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Following a 1-0 win over Austin FC on Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC returns home to take on St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday, July 17 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green hold a 3-0-0 record against St. Louis, winning every game against the side since it joined MLS in 2023. Seattle has only allowed one goal against St. Louis in the three matches.
Seattle (9-7-7, 34 points) currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference while St. Louis (4-9-10, 22 points) sits in 13th place in the West. St. Louis most recently lost 4-1 to Vancouver on July 13 at CITYPARK.
In MLS play, Seattle is in the midst of a six-match unbeaten run (5-0-1).The Rave Green have lost just two matches in their last 17 in all competitions (10-2-5).
After the match against St. Louis, Sounders FC hosts LAFC on Saturday, July 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM).
ALUMNI OF THE MATCH - CHANCE FRY
In honor of Sounders FC's 50th anniversary this year, the club is celebrating a former player before every home match, with Wednesday's match featuring NASL and APSL-era forward Chance Fry. Fry was selected first overall by Seattle in the 1983 North American Soccer League draft, playing the 1983 season until the team folded. Fry eventually joined the newly-rebranded Seattle Sounders of the American Professional Soccer League in 1994, scoring 11 goals in his first year and earning a spot as a APSL First Team All Star. He would play with Seattle until 1997.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Raul Guzman & Carlos Ruiz
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Jackson Felts, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka-Furbush
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Keely Dunning, Brad Evans & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
