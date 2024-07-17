St. Louis CITY SC Signs Academy Forward Mykhi Joyner to MLS Homegrown Deal

July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC forward Mykhi Joyner

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC signed academy forward Mykhi Joyner as a Homegrown Player. Joyner is signed to an MLS NEXT Pro deal through the remainder of the 2024 season and then will sign as an MLS Homegrown through 2028 with a club option in 2029. Joyner joins Caden Glover, Miguel Perez and Tyson Pearce as the club's Homegrown signings.

CITY SC signed Joyner on a short-term loan agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team St Louis CITY2. Joyner will be available for Wednesday's MLS match at Seattle Sounders FC at 9:30 p.m. CT at Lumen Field.

"Bringing an academy product into the first team is always a proud moment for our club," said Lutz Pfannenstiel, St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director. "Our goal has always been to nurture and develop homegrown talent, and seeing Mykhi make the jump to the senior squad is a testament to that commitment and the hard work that he has put in since joining the organization back in 2022."

Joyner is having a breakout season at the MLS NEXT Pro level and has helped CITY2 to the top of the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference table with a 11-3-2 record. In 14 appearances, Joyner leads CITY2 in goals scored with nine and has also recorded one assist.

Joyner scored his first professional goal for CITY2 in his MLS NEXT Pro debut against Tacoma Defiance in the team's home opener last season. The Bloomington, Illinois native notched two goals and an assist in his last match against LAFC2 tying him for second in the golden boot race. At 17 years old, Joyner has amassed 27 appearances and has scored 10 goals and recorded an assist for CITY2.

Transaction: St. Louis CITY SC has signed academy forward Mykhi Joyner to MLS Homegrown contract. Joyner is signed to an MLS NEXT Pro deal through the remainder of the 2024 season then will sign as an MLS Homegrown through 2028 with a club option in 2029.

PLAYER DETAILS

Name: Mykhi Joyner

Position: Forward

Pronunciation: MIK-EYE JOIN-ER

Date of Birth: 8/30/06

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Hometown: Bloomington, Illinois

