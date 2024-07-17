Cavan Sullivan Becomes Youngest Player to Debut for North American Sports Team; Baribo Nets First Career Hat Trick; Wagner Earns Hat Trick of Assists

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned to Subaru Park to host New England Revolution on Wednesday night, winning 5-1. The Union opened the scoring in the 29th minute when forward Tai Baribo found the back of the net. The Union doubled the lead in the 39th minute when defender Jakob Glesnes scored his first goal of the season. Baribo netted his second goal of the game in the 44th minute to extend the lead. In the second half, Ian Harkes found the back of the net in the 50th minute. Tai Baribo found the back of the net in the 52nd minute to complete his first career hat trick. Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan recorded his third goal of the MLS season in the 84th minute, securing three points for the Union. Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan made his MLS debut in the 85th minute, becoming the youngest player in MLS history, and the top North American sports leagues to make his debut at 14 years, 293 days old.

The Union host Nashville SC at Subaru Park on Saturday, July 20 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 5 - New England Revolution 1

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

