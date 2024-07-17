FC Cincinnati blanked by Chicago Fire FC, 1-0

July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati fell to Chicago Fire FC, 1-0, Wednesday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 25,513 at TQL Stadium.

The Orange and Blue (15-6-3, 48 pts.) fell to second place in the Supporters' Shield standings while Chicago improved to 6-11-7 (25 pts.).

AS IT HAPPENED

CHI: Brian Gutiérrez, GOAL - 69' (0-1) - The Fire scored as Hugo Cuypers got in behind the Cincinnati defense, and in a two-on-one scenario, played the ball across the box to Brian Gutiérrez to finish off the play.

The Orange and Blue head to Red Bull Arena to take on the New York Red Bulls this Saturday, July 20. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and be carried over the radio locally on ESPN 1530 and on iHeart.

FC Cincinnati return to TQL Stadium for Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage action on Thursday, August 1 against Liga MX side Club Querétaro. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (513) 977-5425 (KICK).

GAME NOTES

- Wednesday marked the 10th sellout of TQL Stadium this season.

- DeAndre Yedlin became the 13th player in club history to wear the captain's armband.

- Wednesday marked just the fourth loss under Head Coach Pat Noonan on a Wednesday ... Under Noonan, the club is 13-4-5.

- FC Cincinnati are the only club in MLS to have not conceded a goal in the opening 15 minutes of a match this season.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC

Date: July 17, 2024

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium

Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 79 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-0-0

CHI: 0-1-1

CIN - None

CHI - Brian Gutiérrez (Cuypers) 69'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Yamil Asad (Bret Halsey 61'), Ian Murphy, Kipp Keller (Kevin Kelsy 80'), DeAndre Yedlin (C), Luca Orellano, Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo (Aaron Boupendza 87'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Alvas Powell 61'), Corey Baird (Sergio Santos 46'), Yuya Kubo

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Paul Walters, Isaiah Foster, London Aghedo

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

CHI: Chris Brady, Arnaud Souquet, Rafael Czichos, Wyatt Omsberg, Jonathan Dean (Brian Gutiérrez 59'), Allan Arigoni, Maren Haile-Selassie (Tobias Salquist 90+2'), Chris Mueller (Tom Barlow 59'), Fabian Herbers (Kellyn Acosta 46'), Gaston Gimenez (C), Hugo Cuypers (Georgios Koutsias 80')

Substitutes not used: Spencer Richey, Mauricio Pineda, Javier Casas, David Poreba

Head Coach: Frank Klopas

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CHI

Shots: 18 / 16

Shots on Goal: 9 / 7

Saves: 6 / 9

Corner Kicks: 8 / 3

Fouls: 8 / 17

Offside: 1 / 1

Possession: 62.9 / 37.1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CHI - Fabian Herbers (Yellow Card) 35'

CHI - Hugo Cuypers (Yellow Card) 58'

CIN - Alvas Powell (Yellow Card) 88'

CIN - Alvas Powell (Second Yellow Card, Red Card) 88'

CHI - Georgios Koutsias (Yellow Card) 90+3'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Filip Dujic

Ast. Referees: Logan Brown, Ricardo Ocampo

Fourth Official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

