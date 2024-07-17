FC Cincinnati blanked by Chicago Fire FC, 1-0
July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati fell to Chicago Fire FC, 1-0, Wednesday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 25,513 at TQL Stadium.
The Orange and Blue (15-6-3, 48 pts.) fell to second place in the Supporters' Shield standings while Chicago improved to 6-11-7 (25 pts.).
AS IT HAPPENED
CHI: Brian Gutiérrez, GOAL - 69' (0-1) - The Fire scored as Hugo Cuypers got in behind the Cincinnati defense, and in a two-on-one scenario, played the ball across the box to Brian Gutiérrez to finish off the play.
The Orange and Blue head to Red Bull Arena to take on the New York Red Bulls this Saturday, July 20. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and be carried over the radio locally on ESPN 1530 and on iHeart.
FC Cincinnati return to TQL Stadium for Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage action on Thursday, August 1 against Liga MX side Club Querétaro. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (513) 977-5425 (KICK).
GAME NOTES
- Wednesday marked the 10th sellout of TQL Stadium this season.
- DeAndre Yedlin became the 13th player in club history to wear the captain's armband.
- Wednesday marked just the fourth loss under Head Coach Pat Noonan on a Wednesday ... Under Noonan, the club is 13-4-5.
- FC Cincinnati are the only club in MLS to have not conceded a goal in the opening 15 minutes of a match this season.
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC
Date: July 17, 2024
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Venue: TQL Stadium
Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)
Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET
Weather: 79 degrees, cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CIN: 0-0-0
CHI: 0-1-1
CIN - None
CHI - Brian Gutiérrez (Cuypers) 69'
LINEUPS
CIN: Roman Celentano, Yamil Asad (Bret Halsey 61'), Ian Murphy, Kipp Keller (Kevin Kelsy 80'), DeAndre Yedlin (C), Luca Orellano, Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo (Aaron Boupendza 87'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Alvas Powell 61'), Corey Baird (Sergio Santos 46'), Yuya Kubo
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Paul Walters, Isaiah Foster, London Aghedo
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
CHI: Chris Brady, Arnaud Souquet, Rafael Czichos, Wyatt Omsberg, Jonathan Dean (Brian Gutiérrez 59'), Allan Arigoni, Maren Haile-Selassie (Tobias Salquist 90+2'), Chris Mueller (Tom Barlow 59'), Fabian Herbers (Kellyn Acosta 46'), Gaston Gimenez (C), Hugo Cuypers (Georgios Koutsias 80')
Substitutes not used: Spencer Richey, Mauricio Pineda, Javier Casas, David Poreba
Head Coach: Frank Klopas
STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CHI
Shots: 18 / 16
Shots on Goal: 9 / 7
Saves: 6 / 9
Corner Kicks: 8 / 3
Fouls: 8 / 17
Offside: 1 / 1
Possession: 62.9 / 37.1
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CHI - Fabian Herbers (Yellow Card) 35'
CHI - Hugo Cuypers (Yellow Card) 58'
CIN - Alvas Powell (Yellow Card) 88'
CIN - Alvas Powell (Second Yellow Card, Red Card) 88'
CHI - Georgios Koutsias (Yellow Card) 90+3'
OFFICIALS
Referee: Filip Dujic
Ast. Referees: Logan Brown, Ricardo Ocampo
Fourth Official: Jon Freemon
VAR: Daniel Radford
AVAR: TJ Zablocki
