FC Cincinnati Fight Through Adversity But Fall 1-0 to Chicago Fire FC

July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







With storms rolling through TQL Stadium Wednesday, FC Cincinnati left the pitch frustrated as they fell for the second time at home this week 1-0. The Orange and Blue battled to the end despite adversity without some of their key stars.

Unable to find a goal for the fifth time this season, FCC fell to 15-6-3 and will continue to be without key pieces headed into the weekend.

In an initial bit of misfortune, 2023 MLS MVP and 2024 MVP frontrunner Luciano Acosta was unavailable for the match for the first time this season, being left off the match day roster after being established as questionable in the days before with a foot injury. The Orange and Blue would have to look within themselves to find a winning answer. Since Acosta joined the club in 2021, FC Cincinnati have never won an MLS match without their captain in the lineup, tabulating a 0-5-4 record without the Argentine star.

With Acosta out, FCC returned to the 5-2-2-1 "sword" formation (for the shape looks loosely like an animated sword) that worked so well in the match with Inter Miami CF 10 days prior. Gerardo "Dado" Valenzuela and Corey Baird, making his first start after an extended injury absence, slotted into the attacking midfield roles with Yuya Kubo up top as the lone striker.

Also with the captain unavailable, DeAndre Yedlin was given the captain's armband for the first time in his tenure with FC Cincinnati marking him as the 13th player to serve as captain since joining MLS in 2019. While with Inter Miami CF Yedlin wore the armband for one-and-a-half years, but since coming to Cincinnati the veteran defender has become an immediate locker room leader; and with several key members of that leadership core unavailable, his ascension to captain was a deserving one.

Similarly, with Miles Robinson unavailable due to a red card suspension, FC Cincinnati was without another key player on the back line. Robinson was honored in the prematch festivities as the club and supporters sent him off to the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he will compete for team USA in the soccer tournament.

With so much change to the starting XI, FC Cincinnati struggled to find its footing in the opening half hour of play but avoided disaster in some shaky moments.

But as the half built, the FCC offense began to take focus away from the FCC defense. Owning over 55 percent possession, and completing nearly 100 more passes than the visitors, the offense hemmed in the Chicago defense and forced any danger away from the FCC goal for the final stages of the half.

Unfortunately though, the offense couldn't do much with that opportunity. With just 0.7 xG on six shots, the offense held attention but couldn't find the magical moment.

The change at halftime brought on Sergio Santos for Corey Baird and the Brazilian speedster went right to work. With the extra speed up top, FCC stretched out the Chicago defense and opened up more running space for themselves to attack. In the first 15 minutes of the second half alone The Orange and Blue doubled their shot output and quadrupled their shots on target.

While the offense clicked on one end, Roman Celentano held down the fort for the FCC defense making five saves on the night to keep an earned clean sheet to that point.

But it was disaster that struck next as the FCC goalkeeper was left helpless. After a headed clearance that spun backward, Chicago found itself on a fast break all alone in the FCC box. A pass across the goal line left Brian Gutierrez wide open and despite a dive Celentano could not make up enough ground.

So with just over 20 minutes to play, FCC would look to mount a comeback.

But again, FC Cincinnati would find themselves down a man for the second time in as many games. Alvas Powell took two yellows in the matter of seconds after being crowded and rushed by Chicago Fire players and instigated up the field. Additionally the acting captain Yedlin received a yellow card for pleading his teammates' case. So for the final three minutes plus stoppage time FCC would mount that attack down a man.

The effort remained despite the numbers not being in their favor. FCC pushed for the final eight minutes of the stoppage time despite the extra curricular activities Chicago looked to play with.

With frustration mounting, FCC Head Coach Pat Noonan took two yellow cards for dissent and was shown a red card, ejecting him from the game and suspending him from FCC's next match. Assistant Coach Kenny Arena was also shown a yellow card.

In the end though the effort was not enough and FC Cincinnati fell for the second time this week 1-0.

FC Cincinnati will now travel to New York Red Bulls for their final match before the 2024 Leagues Cup break on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Carter Chapley -

Staff Writer @@CarterChapley

