Atlanta United Draws New York City FC, 2-2

July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC recorded a spirited 2-2 draw against Atlanta United on Wednesday night. Striker Daniel Rios put Atlanta ahead inside the first minute of the contest from close range. They would double that advantage in the 38th minute through Saba Lobjanidze. City would earn a route back into the game in the 65th minute after Mounsef Bakrar pounced on a loose ball and converted from inside the penalty area. City found an equalizer from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute after Talles Magno was fouled in the area - the Brazilian converting the resulting PK.

Match Recap

New York City FC were down in Georgia on Wednesday to take on Atlanta United.

Head Coach Nick Cushing made a number of changes to the starting XI - some enforced - and also called up three New York City FC II players to the matchday squad.

City endured a nightmare start to the contest as Atlanta took the lead with their first attack inside the opening 40 seconds - Daniel Rios converting from close range.

Cushing's side quickly responded with an attack of their own as Agustín Ojeda burst down the left and won a corner. Unfortunately, nothing came from the resulting set-piece.

Things almost got even better for Atlanta when they were awarded a penalty in the 11th minute. Derrick Williams was the man initially adjudged to have been fouled, but after consultation with VAR, the decision was overturned due to an offside in the buildup.

City came inches from an equalizer in the 25th minute after Mitja Ilenič's low cross made its way to the back post - a last-ditch interception denying Ojeda a tap-in.

The winger was proving a consistent threat for City and a combination involving Christian McFarlane down the left allowed Ojeda to curl an effort toward goal that forced Brad Guzan into a good save.

Despite City's growing momentum, it would be Atlanta that scored the second of the game through Saba Lobjanidze in the 38th minute.

The hosts took confidence from their second goal and with half-time approaching Xande Silva wrapped a shot towards goal that forced Matt Freese into a brilliant save.

City weren't done yet though and they created another fantastic chance on the stroke of half-time after Mounsef Bakrar turned Christian McFarlane's dangerous cross toward goal - Guzan doing well to block the shot before it was cleared away.

The second half saw one change for City as Maxi Moralez replaced compatriot Ojeda. The little magician wasted no time involving himself and helped establish a sense of control for City in possession.

City almost earned a route back into the game in the 55th minute after Bakrar connected with Hannes Wolf's low cross to the near post. Unfortunately, the striker's shot flashed just wide.

Cushing would make his second change of the night in the 64th minute as Talles Magno entered in place of McFarlane.

A minute later, City were back in the contest after Bakrar pounced on a loose ball in the Atlanta penalty area to fire the ball through Guzan's legs.

The forward had put a tireless shift in for City on the night and after running himself into the ground was replaced by Jovan Mijaotivć in the 73rd minute.

City were handed a chance to equalize from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute after Talles Magno was hauled down in the area by Brooks Lennon. The Brazilian opted to take the resulting spot-kick and calmly dispatched it to Guzan's right.

Atlanta were desperate to restore their advantage and came within inches of achieving that goal when Jamal Thiaré powered a header toward goal from close range. The forward looked certain to score before a world-class save from Freese denied him.

Cushing's final change of the night came in injury time as Piero Elias made his MLS debut in place of Julián Fernández. Despite a late chance for Atlanta Talles Magno's penalty would be the final goal of the night and confirmed a 2-2 draw on the night.

Player of the Match

How We LIned Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City Football Club is a meeting with Orlando City SC on Saturday, July 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

