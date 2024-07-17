Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Orlando City SC

July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 3-0 to Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park Wednesday night in the club's final home match before Leagues Cup 2024 begins on July 31 st versus LIGA MX side Mazatlán F.C.

Two-fer: Nashville SC's second-ever Homegrown player, midfielder Isaiah Jones, appeared in his second consecutive match and made his GEODIS Park debut after becoming the first NSC Homegrown to play in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture last Saturday at D.C. United.

Shaff's back: After helping lead Canada to the third-place match in the Conmebol Copa América™ 2024, Nashville SC midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg returned to the starting XI Wednesday night, logging 87 minutes.

Next up: Nashville SC will play its final MLS match before Leagues Cup 2024 this Saturday, July 20 th at the Philadelphia Union at 6:30 p.m. CT. Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage play begins for the Boys in Gold Wednesday, July 31 st at 8 p.m. CT versus Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at GEODIS Park in new Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's debut, with tickets available here.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is 3W-5L-5D all-time against Orlando City SC

is 38W-31L-37D vs. Eastern Conference opponents

is 3W-1L-0D on weekdays in 2024

is 5W-9L-5D all-time in the month of July

Tah Brian Anunga made his 100 th MLS regular season appearance, all as a Boy in Gold

Isaiah Jones made his second consecutive appearance after subbing in at the 87 th minute and his GEODIS Park debut

Jack Maher leads Nashville SC with 22 matches started and 1,979 minutes

Hany Mukhtar led the game with 100% passing accuracy

Alex Muyl leads the team with 24 games played

Jacob Shaffelburg

made his first MLS appearance since June 1 st after returning from Conmebol Copa América™ 2024 with the Canadian Men's National Team

is one appearance shy of 100 MLS regular season games played

Box score:

Nashville SC (6W-10L-8D) vs. Orlando City SC (9W-9L-6D)

July 17, 2024 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 0

ORL: 3

Scoring summary:

ORL: Cesar Araujo (A: Martin Ojeda) 19'

ORL: Alex Muyl (Own Goal) 40'

ORL: Ramiro Enrique (A: Iván Angulo) 81'

Discipline:

NSH: Alex Muyl (Caution) 18'

ORL: Dagur Thorhallsson (Caution) 22'

NSH: Josh Bauer (Caution) 29'

ORL: Facundo Torres (Caution) 64'

NSH: Forster Ajago (Caution) 88'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Josh Bauer; Hany Mukhtar (C), Jacob Shaffelburg (Isaiah Jones 87'), Alex Muyl (Tyler Boyd 61'), Tah Brian Anunga (Dru Yearwood 61'; Forster Ajago 70'), Sean Davis (Amar Sejdić 61'); Teal Bunbury

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Joey Skinner, Taylor Washington, Brent Kallman

ORL starters: Pedro Gallese; Rafael Santos (Kyle Smith 65'), Robin Jansson (C), Rodrigo Schlegel, Dagur Thorhallsson; Cesar Araujo (Jeorgio Kocevski 88'), Facundo Torres (Luis Muriel 75'), Wilder Cartagena, Iván Angulo (David Brekalo 88') ; Ramiro Enrique, Martin Ojeda (Nicolas Lodeiro 65')

Substitutes: Javier Otero, Felipe Martins, Jack Lynn, Alex Freeman

Match officials:

Referee: Pierre- Luc Lauziere

AR1: Jeffrey Greeson

AR2: Ben Pilgrim

4TH: Matthew Thompson

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Jozef Batko

Weather: 85 degrees, partly cloudy

MEDIA RESOURCES:

- Footage of Nashville SC's post-match press conference will be uploaded to Imagen

- Photos from tonight's match can be found here

- Match box score can be found here.

- Nashville SC Media Center with news, b-roll from training, match notes, other video and photo resources

- The official club hashtag when referring to Nashville SC on social media is #EveryoneN

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.