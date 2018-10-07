Peter Budaj Recalled by Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled goaltender Peter Budaj from Ontario.

The 36-year-old Budaj (born Sept. 18, 1982) is a 6-1, 196-pound native of Banska Bystrica, Slovakia who has appeared in one game this season for Ontario, earning the win, posting a .833 save percentage and a 4.88 goals-against average.

