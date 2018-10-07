Peter Budaj Recalled by Los Angeles
October 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled goaltender Peter Budaj from Ontario.
The 36-year-old Budaj (born Sept. 18, 1982) is a 6-1, 196-pound native of Banska Bystrica, Slovakia who has appeared in one game this season for Ontario, earning the win, posting a .833 save percentage and a 4.88 goals-against average.
The Ontario Reign begin the 2018-19 regular season this coming Friday, their fourth season as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding Opening Weekend, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/home-schedule.%20For%20Reign%20season%20tickets, along with information on other ticket plans, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2018
- Correction: Iowa Wild Sees Record-Setting Night in 8-1 Rout against Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Luke Kunin to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport uses two power-play goals for the second straight night to earn first win of the season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Drop Tight Contest to Sound Tigers, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Penalties Hurt Rocket in 3-1 Loss to Hartford Wolf Pack - Laval Rocket
- Iowa Crushes Moose 8-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Scores Early to Beat Laval - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for 25th Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 13 - Syracuse Crunch
- Peter Budaj Recalled by Los Angeles - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: The Stanley Cup Visits Hershey on Washington Capitals Night - Hershey Bears
- RAMPAGE: Butler Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Penguins Send Birks, Spinozzi and Brown to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Rally with Explosive Third; Top Gulls 6-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- 'Cuda Edge Condors 5-1 Behind Korenar's Strong Debut - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Win in OT - Ontario Reign
- Condors Fall to San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- San Antonio Stuffs Griffins, 4-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hot Start Propels Chicago to 5-1 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Open Season with Comeback Victory over Bruins - Laval Rocket
- Chicago Wolves Win Second Straight at Colorado - Chicago Wolves
- Taylor Picks up Win in Admirals Debut - Milwaukee Admirals
- Foo Records Three-Point Night in Overtime Loss to Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Husso Blanks Griffins on Opening Night - San Antonio Rampage
- Stars Force Overtime with Late Comeback, Fall 4-3 - Texas Stars
- Amerks Fall Short in Rematch with Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Celebrate Fifth Season Opener with 6-3 Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bellows scores first pro goal in his debut Saturday night - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Peter Budaj Recalled by Los Angeles
- Reign Win in OT
- Reign Falls in Season Opener
- Ontario Reign Announce Opening-Night Roster
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves