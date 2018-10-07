Rocket Open Season with Comeback Victory over Bruins

October 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





PROVIDENCE - The Laval Rocket opened their second season in team history at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence Saturday night, where the local Bruins lost their 2-0 lead in the third and fell to JoÃ«l Bouchard's troops in his first game behind the bench by a score of 3-2.

Rocket captain Byron Froese was robbed of the game's first goal by Providence netminder Dan Vladar in the opening period, and it was the Bruins who ended up getting the game's first goal off a deflection that snuck underneath the pads of Charlie Lindgren. Adam Plant ensured that his team retreated to the dressing room with only a one-goal deficit, as he dove and spectacularly blocked an excellent scoring chance for the Bruins late in the period. The second period opened with a fight between Michael McCarron and Austin Fyten and saw Laval continue to pressure Vladar to no avail. Vladar secured his team's lead going into the third by making an incredible save on Laval's Lukas Vejdemo, who received a perfect pass from Alexandre Grenier on a two-on-one late in the period.

Jeremy Lauzon made it 2-0 for the Bruins in the first minute of the third but the Rocket started their comeback shortly thereafter. Michael Chaput netted Laval's first goal of the season three minutes after Providence made it 2-0, and Froese was able avenge his missed first period chance with the game-tying goal at the 9:48 mark of the period. With only 35 seconds left in the game, Brett Kulak slapped the puck behind Vladar to surprise the Bruins and give the Rocket their first win of the year.

"It was a nice win in a game that wasn't easy," said Bouchard after the game. "The guys worked extremely hard - it was the first game and the first time that the guys played together," he explained. "I liked how the guys reacted in the third period, they stayed calm in the process, even when I challenged them and got them out of their comfort zones. It was a total buy-in."

Goalscorers:

LAV: Chaput (Agostino) | Froese (McCarron, Skinkaruk) | Kulak (Froese, McCarron)

PRO: McNeill (Hughes, Forsbacka Karlsson) | Lauzon (Hughes)

Goaltenders:

LAV: Lindgren (18/20) | PRO: Vladar (31/34)

Rocket Powerplay: 0/1 | Rocket Penalty Kill: 2/2

Three Stars :

Brett Kulak - LAV | 2. Mark McNeill - PRO | 3. Byron Froese - LAV

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.