Chicago Wolves Win Second Straight at Colorado

October 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





LOVELAND, Colorado - Rookie center Reid Duke and Wolves newcomer Gage Quinney scored two goals apiece as the Chicago Wolves rolled to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night at the Budweiser Events Center.

Quinney and Duke scored during the opening 1:16 to set the tone for the Wolves (2-0-0-0) as they earned their second win in as many nights in Colorado. Max Lagace (1-0-0) posted 24 saves to pick up the win in his season debut.

Quinney opened the scoring when he found open space just outside the crease, where he grabbed the rebound of Zac Leslie's shot from the point and knocked it into an open net.

Just 10 seconds later, Duke picked up a Colorado turnover near the goal line and rifled it past Colorado goaltender Spencer Martin to give the Wolves a 2-0 lead. Matteau pushed the margin to 3-0 at the 11:34 mark of the first when he pounced on a puck in the slot and whistled it into the back of the net.

In the second period, Brandon Pirri led a 3-on-1 attack and set up Duke for a blast that went top-shelf over Martin's blocker at the 6:35 mark.

Quinney added an insurance goal with 6:36 to go as Tomas Hyka skated down the right wing ahead of the pack, waited for Quinney to dive toward the goal and set him up with a perfect pass to make it 5-1.

Martin (0-1-1) stopped 26 shots for the Eagles (0-1-1-0), who made their AHL debut this weekend.

Next up for the Wolves is their 25th home opener at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena. All fans receive free parking all season long, courtesy of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Kia dealers. To find great deals on tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.