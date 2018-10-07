Bears Drop Tight Contest to Sound Tigers, 2-1

(Hershey, PA)- The Hershey Bears closed opening weekend on Sunday night with a 2-1 loss to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Giant Center. The loss was Hershey's second straight one-goal defeat and dropped the Bears to 0-2 on the new season.

After a scoreless opening frame, Bridgeport cashed in off a 5-on-3 power play. Former Hershey Bear Chris Bourque bombed a center point shot past Bears goaltender Vitek Vanecek at the 6:56 mark in the second period. The goal came in Bourque's first game back in Hershey after signing as a free agent with the Sound Tigers this summer.

Nearly seven minutes later, the Chocolate and White drew even. Mike Sgarbossa walked into the offensive zone on a breakaway following a stretch pass along the right wing. Sgarbossa beat Sound Tigers goaltender Jeremy Smith to even the score at the 13:51 mark. The tally marked Sgarbossa's second goal in as many nights. Shane Gersich and Aaron Ness assisted. Shots after 40 minutes were 18-14 Bridgeport.

For the second straight night, the Bears took a tied hockey game into the third period and fell short by one goal. Only 2:56 into the third period, the Bears allowed their second power play goal against for the second time in as many nights. Steve Bernier beat Vanecek on a bouncing puck from in close for the eventual game-winner.

Shots finished 22-21 Bridgeport, with the Sound Tigers going 2-for-6 on the power play. The Bears were 0-for-4 on the man-advantage for the second straight night. Attendance was 9,209 as the Bears hosted the Stanley Cup on Washington Capitals Night.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Friday for the start of their Midwest road trip. The Bears will face-off against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 PM. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

