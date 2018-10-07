Penalties Hurt Rocket in 3-1 Loss to Hartford Wolf Pack

October 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





HARTFORD - The Laval Rocket deserved a better result Sunday afternoon at Hartford's XL Center, but numerous penalties and three quick goals from the home team got the better of JoÃ«l Bouchard's troops who fell to the Wolf Pack by a score of 3-1.

The visitors pressured the Wolf Pack from the get-go with a Michael Chaput shot that was sniped off the goal post in the opening minutes, and the Rocket were rewarded with the first goal as a result of their efforts. Alexandre Grenier beat Hartford goaltender Dustin Tokarski glove side for his first of the season with under five minutes left in the period, but the home team replied quickly with three unanswered goals from Michael Lindqvist, Ville Meskanen and John Gilmour to take a 3-1 lead that would hold for the rest of the afternoon.

"We came out very strong, we were on the puck and we had a lot of chances to score," explained JoÃ«l Bouchard after the game. "At the end of the first mental errors cost us. There was a lack of focus for a couple of minutes."

The Wolf Pack had the opportunity to add to their lead in the second on two powerplays, but the Rocket penalty kill prevented them from doing so. Chaput once again came close to scoring and putting his team back within one by deking out multiple Hartford players and finding himself alone in front of the first-star Tokarski who sprawled himself out to rob Chaput of his second of the season.

The Rocket offense came out strong in the final frame and outshot their opponents 13-2, and they almost found the back of the net early on with Brett Lernout hitting a post and Tokarski stealing a goal from Byron Froese. Unfortunately for the visitors, bad puck luck and the three goals scored by Hartford in the first were enough to give the home team the victory.

Goalscorers:

LAV: Grenier (Fleury)

HFD: Lindqvist (Schneider) | Meskanen (Fogarty, Gettinger) | Gilmour (Butler, Andersson)

Goaltenders:

LAV: Lindgren (14/17) | HFD: Tokarski (23/24)

Rocket Powerplay: 0/4 | Rocket Penalty Kill: 6/6

Three Stars :

Dustin Tokarski - HFD | 2. Ville Meskanen - HFD | 3. Michael Lindqvist - HFD

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.