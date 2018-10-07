'Cuda Edge Condors 5-1 Behind Korenar's Strong Debut

Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (2-0-0-0) used a 37-save AHL debut from Josef Korenar and five different goal scorers to cruise to a 5-1 win over the Bakersfield Condors (1-1-0-0) on Saturday night at Rabobank Arena.

After a scoreless first, the Barracuda broke the deadlock at 4:03 of the second when Jayden Halbgewachs (1) redirected a point-shot from Nick DeSimone through Dylan Wells five-hole. Max Letunov (2) added to San Jose's lead at 11:08 when he jammed in a point-blank rebound again through Wells' five-hole. San Jose completed the three-goal period when Alex True found Cavan Fitzgerald (1) uncovered at the left point and Fitzgerald ripped a shot top-shelf far side at 13:04.

In the third, Korenar stopped Cameron Hebig on a breakaway but Josh Currie (1) potted the rebound to inch Bakersfield within two, but DeSimone (1) would push San Jose back up by three on the power play at 9:51 and then Francis Perron (2) sealed the win at 5:21 as he swiped in his own pass that pinballed off a Condor' defender.

Korenar's (1-0) earned the win in his debut while Wells (0-1) took the loss in his AHL debut.

The Barracuda and Condors face one another again on Wednesday at SAP Center at San Jose (7:00 p.m.) For tickets, head to SJBarracuda.com or visit the Threat Metrix Box Office. You can catch the game live on AHLTV and listen on 1220 AM KDOW.

