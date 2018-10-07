Taylor Picks up Win in Admirals Debut

Cedar Park, TX - Rocco Grimaldi ensured that Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor would have a happy ending to his debut as the team's boss, as he scored the game-winner in overtime and added an assist as Milwaukee topped Texas 4-3 on Saturday night.

After Texas has tied the game with just 36 seconds to play in the game, Anthony Richard sprung Grimaldi on a breakaway and he beat Texas goalie Colton Point to give Milwaukee the victory.

Taylor became the sixth of the past seven Admirals coaches to win in his debut, while Brookfield native Troy Grosenick earned the win with 21 saves in net for Milwaukee.

It was the Stars who picked up the first goal of the game on a Dillon Heatherington tally midway through the first period.

Richard would knot the score at one for Milwaukee with just 2:50 to play the opening stanza. Richard took an outlet feed from Grimaldi, split the Texas defense before going backhand past Colton Point for his first goal of the season.

Fellow newcomer Colin Blackwell put the Admirals up 2-1 with a rocket of a one-timer from the top of the left circle at 3:05 of the second period. Alex Carrier picked up the assist on the power-play tally.

Nick Baptiste made it 3-1 Milwaukee at 6:18 of the third period with another breakaway tally. With the puck ping-ponging in the neutral zone, Eeli Tolvanen collected it and chipped a pass to a wide open Baptiste, who beat a Point with a wrister.

However, the Stars would tie the score with goals from Niklas Hansson and Joel L'Esperance to force OT and set up Grimaldi's heroics.

The Admirals will continue on the road with a game Tuesday at San Antonio before beginning their home schedule on Saturday, October 13th at 6 pm against the Hershey Bears at Panther Arena.

