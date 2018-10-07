RAMPAGE: Butler Assigned to Rampage
October 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Sunday that defenseman Chris Butler has been assigned to the San Antonio Rampage.
Butler, 31, appeared in two games with the Blues to start the year, scoring his first goal of the season on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 2017-18 captain of the Rampage posted eight goals and 29 points in 61 games for San Antonio last year. He has collected 20 goals, 94 points, and a plus-23 rating in 220 career AHL games with Portland, Chicago, and San Antonio.
With Butler's addition, the Rampage have eight defensemen on the roster.
The Rampage continue their season-opening home stand on Tuesday night when they welcome the Milwaukee Admirals to the AT&T Center, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. The game can be heard on The Ticket 760AM or viewed on AHLTV.
To purchase season tickets for the 2018-19 San Antonio Rampage campaign, contact a Rampage sales representative at 210-444-5554 or buy online at SARampage.com. The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
Butler Assigned to Rampage
