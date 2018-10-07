Foo Records Three-Point Night in Overtime Loss to Ontario

STOCKTON, CALIF. - Spencer Foo scored 2 goals and added an assist but the stalemate between the Heat and Ontario Reign was finally broken during the three-on-three overtime with the Reign taking the game by a 6-5 final. It was a wild home opening night at Stockton Arena as the Heat got off to a great start with goals from Foo, Andrew O'Brien, Glenn Gawdin and Morgan Klimchuk, which sandwiched one Ontario tally to take a 4-1 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game. Ontario battled back though and ended up scoring three-straight to tie the game up after the first 20 minutes. The teams traded markers in the second, including Foo's second of the night and neither team could beat the other in the third, sending the game to three-on-three overtime. Stockton dominated possession, and had a clear chance on goalie Peter Budaj, but the netminder made the save, resulting in the Reign heading off to the races the other way. Ontario's Mikey Eyssimont pegged one off the crossbar but Alex Lintuniemi followed it up and put it behind Heat goalie Jon Gillies to give the extra point to the visitors. The Heat look to avenge the loss when they take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Southern California. Fans can catch all the action by becoming an AHLTV subscriber for as little as $39.99 for the season, or by heading out to Channel Brewing Co. where you can enjoy delicious craft beer, pizzas and the Heat on TV. The Heat return home a week from tonight for Latino Heritage Day, where we celebrate our community's Latino roots! The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will drop the first puck, Team Estrella will be out to celebrate and fans can enjoy performances from ballet folklorico and mariachis. Get your tickets now by calling or texting 209.373.1500 or by visiting stocktonheat.com!

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

HEAT GOAL: F Spencer Foo (1) blocks shot in front and skates behind the net and completes the wrap around (Paliotta, Graovac assists) (4:52)

HEAT GOAL: D Andrew O'Brien (1) pass to the slot is found by the defensemen and slid between the legs of the goalie (Quine assist) (6:13)

Ontario Goal: F Mikey Eyssimont (1) pass to the trailing forward is shot past the goalie's left leg pad (Bauman assist) (7:25)

HEAT GOAL: F Glenn Gawdin (1) coming on from the bench the forward picks the puck up, spins around Ontario defenders and from the right-wing boards roofs a shot over the blocker of the netminder (Unassisted) (8:09)

HEAT GOAL: F Morgan Klimchuk (1) turnover right in front of the goaltender is passed to the slot and the wrist shot from the forward beats the goaltender (Foo assist) (10:17)

Ontario Goal: F Philippe Maillet (1) shot glances off goalie and lands on the stick of the forward on the backdoor (Luff, MacDermid assists) (11:41)

Ontario Goal: D Daniel Brickley (1) wrist shot from the top of the left circle beats the goalie over his glove hand (Luff, Maillet assists) (13:02) (PP)

Ontario Goal: F Brett Sutter (1) snap shot from the right circle beats the goalie on his glove hand side (Rempal assist) (13:26)

Shots: STK - 14 | ONT - 11

2nd Period

HEAT GOAL: F Spencer Foo (2) one timer from the left circle is blasted past the goaltender in the dying seconds of the power play (Quine, Klimchuk assists) (0:52) (PP)

Ontario Goal: F Sheldon Rempal (1) shot from the high slot off the cylce from the defenseman goes past the goalie's blocker side through traffic (Sutter, MacDermid assists)(6:30)

Shots: STK - 9 | ONT - 10

3rd Period

No Goals

Shots: STK - 6 | ONT - 12

Overtime

Ontario Goal: D Alex Lintuniemi (1) follows up the rebound off the crossbar and puts the puck back behind the goaltender (Eyssimont, Sutter assists)(2:09)

Shots: STK - 1 | ONT - 2

GOALIES

W: Peter Budaj (30 shots, 25 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (35 shots, 29 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1- Alex Lintuniemi (ONT) (GWG) 2- Spencer Foo (2 goals, 1 assist) 3- Morgan Klimchuk (1 goal, 1 assist) (ONT)

Final Shots: STK - 35 | ONT - 30

Power Plays: STK - 1-5 | ONT - 1-4

Spencer Foo (2 goals, 1 assist) records his first multi-point game since 3/9/18 @ BAK and first three-point night since 1/26/18 @ TEX

Glenn Gawdin (1 goal) scores his first pro point and pro goal in his second pro game

Alan Quine (2 assists) records his first multi-point game for the Heat and first multi-point game in the AHL since 4/2/16 @ WBS

Morgan Klimchuk (1 goal, 1 assist) records his first multi-point game since 3/31/18 @ SA

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda

Saturday, October 13 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors

Latino Heritage Day // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda

Saturday, October 20 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors

Teacher Appreciation Day // Team Photo Giveaway presented by Ray Morgan Company and Asvitt Photography // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser // Exit Autographs

Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors

Wednesday, October 31 - 7:00 p.m. Puck Drop/6:00 p.m. Doors

Wear "Halloween Costume" Wednesday // $1 Beer Night// Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

Stockton Heat vs. San Antonio Rampage

Saturday, November 3 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors/ 4:00 p.m. Heat Zone Pregame Party

Heat Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center// I Fight For Cards presented by Ray Morgan Company // Heat Hockey Fights Cancer Magnets presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

Stockton Heat vs. Ontario Reign

Friday, November 9 - 7:00 p.m. Puck Drop/6:00 p.m. Doors

Fry Day presented by Golden State Restaurant Group McDonald's // Canned Food Drive

