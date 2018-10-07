Iowa Crushes Moose 8-1

The Manitoba Moose (0-2-0-0) and Iowa Wild (2-0-0-0) played their second game of the AHL's opening weekend Sunday afternoon in Des Moines, Iowa. The Wild got rolling 6:38 into the contest as Gerry Fitzgerald capitalized on a Moose turnover to give Iowa the lead. The Wild added to their advantage at the 14:14 mark courtesy of a Ryan Murphy power play goal. Manitoba cut into the deficit with two minutes left in the period, as Kristian Reichel tipped a Cameron Schilling pass to the back of the net. Reichel's tally left the score at 2-1 Wild after one period.

The Wild built their advantage in the second frame, scoring three times. Colton Beck made it 3-1 Iowa with a power play goal 5:18 into the period. Iowa struck for its third power play tally of the contest off the stick of Kyle Rau three minutes later. Beck added another marker with 2:12 to go in the period, firing a sharp angle shot to the twine to give Iowa a 5-1 lead going to the third.

Iowa kept the offence coming in the final frame. Mike Liambas redirected a Hunter Warner pass by Ken Appleby 6:06 into the period. With six minutes to go, Gerald Mayhew was sent on a breakaway out the penalty box and converted the chance to make it a seven-goal game. Mason Shaw capped off a three-point night by scoring a goal with 24 seconds remaining, capping off an 8-1 win for the Wild.

Quick Hits

Forward Kristian Reichel scored his first AHL goal in his AHL debut.

Dennis Everberg recorded his first point with the Moose.

Attendance was announced at 4,536.

What's Next?

The Moose return home to Bell MTS Place Friday, Oct. 12 for the Home Opener against the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m. CT. The teams clash for a second time the following evening at 6 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

