Minnesota Wild Reassigns Luke Kunin to Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Luke Kunin to Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kunin has yet to make an appearance in the 2018-19 season after suffering a torn ACL with Minnesota on March 4, 2018. In his rookie season, Kunin tallied 19 points (10g, 9a), including five power-play goals and 34 penalty minutes in 36 games with Iowa in 2017-18, while also representing the club at the 2018 AHL All-Star Game. In 2016-17, Kunin became the first player in Iowa Wild history to record a hat-trick in his first home game when he scored three goals against Rockford on March 28, 2017.

The Chesterfield, Mo., native appeared in 19 contests with Minnesota during the 2017-18 campaign, notching four points (2g, 2a) and 34 hits. Kunin scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 26 against the New York Islanders, becoming the first player in Wild history to score his first career NHL goal shorthanded.

Kunin was selected by the Wild in the first round (15th overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

