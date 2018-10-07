Minnesota Wild Reassigns Luke Kunin to Iowa
October 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Luke Kunin to Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Kunin has yet to make an appearance in the 2018-19 season after suffering a torn ACL with Minnesota on March 4, 2018. In his rookie season, Kunin tallied 19 points (10g, 9a), including five power-play goals and 34 penalty minutes in 36 games with Iowa in 2017-18, while also representing the club at the 2018 AHL All-Star Game. In 2016-17, Kunin became the first player in Iowa Wild history to record a hat-trick in his first home game when he scored three goals against Rockford on March 28, 2017.
The Chesterfield, Mo., native appeared in 19 contests with Minnesota during the 2017-18 campaign, notching four points (2g, 2a) and 34 hits. Kunin scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 26 against the New York Islanders, becoming the first player in Wild history to score his first career NHL goal shorthanded.
Kunin was selected by the Wild in the first round (15th overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2018
- Correction: Iowa Wild Sees Record-Setting Night in 8-1 Rout against Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Luke Kunin to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport uses two power-play goals for the second straight night to earn first win of the season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Drop Tight Contest to Sound Tigers, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Penalties Hurt Rocket in 3-1 Loss to Hartford Wolf Pack - Laval Rocket
- Iowa Crushes Moose 8-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Scores Early to Beat Laval - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for 25th Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 13 - Syracuse Crunch
- Peter Budaj Recalled by Los Angeles - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: The Stanley Cup Visits Hershey on Washington Capitals Night - Hershey Bears
- RAMPAGE: Butler Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Penguins Send Birks, Spinozzi and Brown to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Rally with Explosive Third; Top Gulls 6-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- 'Cuda Edge Condors 5-1 Behind Korenar's Strong Debut - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Win in OT - Ontario Reign
- Condors Fall to San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- San Antonio Stuffs Griffins, 4-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hot Start Propels Chicago to 5-1 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Open Season with Comeback Victory over Bruins - Laval Rocket
- Chicago Wolves Win Second Straight at Colorado - Chicago Wolves
- Taylor Picks up Win in Admirals Debut - Milwaukee Admirals
- Foo Records Three-Point Night in Overtime Loss to Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Husso Blanks Griffins on Opening Night - San Antonio Rampage
- Stars Force Overtime with Late Comeback, Fall 4-3 - Texas Stars
- Amerks Fall Short in Rematch with Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Celebrate Fifth Season Opener with 6-3 Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bellows scores first pro goal in his debut Saturday night - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Correction: Iowa Wild Sees Record-Setting Night in 8-1 Rout against Manitoba
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Luke Kunin to Iowa
- Iowa Wild Wins First Home Opener Since 2013 with 4-1 Victory
- Iowa Wild Announces 2018-19 Team Captains and Opening Night Roster
- Minnesota Wild Acquires Will Bitten from Montreal in Exchange for Gustav Olofsson