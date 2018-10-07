Condors Fall to San Jose
October 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (1-1-0, 2pts) split opening weekend following a 5-1 loss to the San Jose Barracuda (2-0-0, 4pts) on Saturday night at Rabobank Arena in front of a crowd of 5,274. C Josh Currie scored the lone Condors goal.
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 14, SJ - 9 SECOND PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: F Jayden Halbgewachs (1st) off a rebound; Assists: DeSimone, Praplan; Time of goal: 4:03; SJ leads, 1-0
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Maxim Letunov (1st) found a loose puck at the left circle and snapped a shot past G Dylan Wells; Unassisted; Time of goal: 11:08; SJ leads, 2-0
BARRRACUDA GOAL: D Cavan Fitzgerald (1st) walked into a drop pass at the left circle and blistered it home; Assists: True, Wiederer; Time of goal: 13:04; SJ leads, 3-0
SHOTS: BAK- 8, SJ - 15 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Josh Currie (1st) followed up a breakaway save; Assists: Hebig, Marody; Time of goal: 5:46; SJ leads, 3-1
BARRACUDA GOAL: D Nick DeSimone (1st) took a backdoor pass at the right dot and rifled home a power-play goal; Assists: Perron, Roy; Time of goal: 9:51; SJ leads, 4-1
BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Francis Perron (2nd) added the insurance marker; Assists: Praplan, Middleton; Time of goal: 15:21; SJ leads, 5-1
SHOTS: BAK- 16, SJ - 7
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. DeSimone (SJ) 2. Fitzgerald (SJ) 3. Currie (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1; SJ - 1/6
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 38; SJ - 31
GOALTENDERS: BAK -Wells (0-1-0; 31/26); SJ - Korenar (1-0-0; 38/37)
C Cooper Marody has two assists in two games
LW Cameron Hebig has three points (1g-2a) in two games
C Josh Currie has three points (1g-2a) in two games
The Condors are on the road in San Jose on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Catch all the action on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, or the brand-new AHLTV
Scratches: Polei, Vesey, Gust, Kulevich, Day
