Condors Fall to San Jose

October 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (1-1-0, 2pts) split opening weekend following a 5-1 loss to the San Jose Barracuda (2-0-0, 4pts) on Saturday night at Rabobank Arena in front of a crowd of 5,274. C Josh Currie scored the lone Condors goal.

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK - 14, SJ - 9 SECOND PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: F Jayden Halbgewachs (1st) off a rebound; Assists: DeSimone, Praplan; Time of goal: 4:03; SJ leads, 1-0

BARRACUDA GOAL: C Maxim Letunov (1st) found a loose puck at the left circle and snapped a shot past G Dylan Wells; Unassisted; Time of goal: 11:08; SJ leads, 2-0

BARRRACUDA GOAL: D Cavan Fitzgerald (1st) walked into a drop pass at the left circle and blistered it home; Assists: True, Wiederer; Time of goal: 13:04; SJ leads, 3-0

SHOTS: BAK- 8, SJ - 15 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Josh Currie (1st) followed up a breakaway save; Assists: Hebig, Marody; Time of goal: 5:46; SJ leads, 3-1

BARRACUDA GOAL: D Nick DeSimone (1st) took a backdoor pass at the right dot and rifled home a power-play goal; Assists: Perron, Roy; Time of goal: 9:51; SJ leads, 4-1

BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Francis Perron (2nd) added the insurance marker; Assists: Praplan, Middleton; Time of goal: 15:21; SJ leads, 5-1

SHOTS: BAK- 16, SJ - 7

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. DeSimone (SJ) 2. Fitzgerald (SJ) 3. Currie (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1; SJ - 1/6

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 38; SJ - 31

GOALTENDERS: BAK -Wells (0-1-0; 31/26); SJ - Korenar (1-0-0; 38/37)

C Cooper Marody has two assists in two games

LW Cameron Hebig has three points (1g-2a) in two games

C Josh Currie has three points (1g-2a) in two games

The Condors are on the road in San Jose on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Catch all the action on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, or the brand-new AHLTV

Scratches: Polei, Vesey, Gust, Kulevich, Day

FUTBOLEROS TO DAZZLE NEXT SATURDAY WHEN CONDORS COME HOME

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.