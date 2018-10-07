Husso Blanks Griffins on Opening Night

SAN ANTONIO - Ville Husso stopped all 28 shots he faced and four different Rampage players found the back of the net as the San Antonio Rampage (1-0-0) skated to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins (0-2-0) on Opening Night in front of 7,386 fans at the AT&T Center.

Trevor Smith, Joey LaLeggia, and Ryan Olsen netted their first goals as members of the Rampage, with Adam Musil scoring as well.

The Rampage netted their first goal of the season at 16:12 of the first period when a Griffins miscue snuck through goaltender Harri Sateri. After the Rampage had dumped the puck into the Griffins zone, defenseman Jake Chelios whipped the puck in front of his own net and banked it off of teammate Wade Megan's skate and into the goal. Smith was ruled the last player to touch the puck and awarded his first goal of the season.

At 11:06 of the second period, LaLeggia ripped a one-time shot off a Jake Walman feed past Sateri for a power play goal to make it 2-0 Rampage. At 1:40 of the third period, Conner Bleackley drove to the net from the left wing for a jam attempt at the side of the goal. Sateri made the initial save, but Musil stuffed the loose puck in to give the Rampage a 3-0 lead.

Olsen capped the scoring with his first goal with the Rampage, intercepting a Trevor Hamilton clearing attempt and waltzing to the front of the net for a backhander past Sateri.

Husso's shutout performance was the sixth of his career, after posting four with the Rampage last season.

The Rampage victory snapped an eight-game winless drought against the Griffins extending back to February 15, 2017. They have won their home-opener in four of the past five seasons.

The victory was the first AHL coaching victory for Head Coach Drew Bannister in his debut.

The Rampage continue their season-opening home stand on Tuesday night when they welcome the Milwaukee Admirals to the AT&T Center, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. The game can be heard on The Ticket 760AM or viewed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Smith (1), LaLeggia (1), Musil (1), Olsen (1)

Ville Husso: 28 saves on 28 shots

Power Play: 1-for-4

Penalty Kill: 4-for-4

THREE STARS

Ville Husso - San Antonio

Mackenzie MacEachern - San Antonio

Joey LaLeggia - San Antonio

