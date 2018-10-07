Reign Win in OT

Defenseman Alex Lintuniemi scored 2:09 into overtime as the Ontario Reign earned their first victory of the season. Ontario overcame a three-goal deficit in the first period as they came from behind for the win. Forward Brett Sutter (1-2-3) and defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (0-3-3) each collected three points in the victory, while forwards Mikey Eyssimont and Sheldon Rempal, along with defenseman Daniel Brickley, scored the first goals of their professional careers.

Date: October 6, 2018

Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

Attendance: 5,214

ONT Record: (1-1-0-0)

STK Record: (0-1-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 4 1 0 1 6

STK 4 1 0 0 5

Shots PP

ONT 35 1/4

SD 30 1/5

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Alex Lintuniemi (1-1-2)

2) STK - Spencer Foo (2-1-3)

3) STK - Morgan Klimchuk (1-1-2)

GWG: Alex Lintuniemi (1)

W: Peter Budaj (1-0-0)

L: Jon Gillies (0-0-1)

Next Game: Friday, October 12 vs. Stockton, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

