Reign Win in OT
October 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Defenseman Alex Lintuniemi scored 2:09 into overtime as the Ontario Reign earned their first victory of the season. Ontario overcame a three-goal deficit in the first period as they came from behind for the win. Forward Brett Sutter (1-2-3) and defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (0-3-3) each collected three points in the victory, while forwards Mikey Eyssimont and Sheldon Rempal, along with defenseman Daniel Brickley, scored the first goals of their professional careers.
Date: October 6, 2018
Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA
Attendance: 5,214
ONT Record: (1-1-0-0)
STK Record: (0-1-1-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 4 1 0 1 6
STK 4 1 0 0 5
Shots PP
ONT 35 1/4
SD 30 1/5
Three Stars:
1) ONT - Alex Lintuniemi (1-1-2)
2) STK - Spencer Foo (2-1-3)
3) STK - Morgan Klimchuk (1-1-2)
GWG: Alex Lintuniemi (1)
W: Peter Budaj (1-0-0)
L: Jon Gillies (0-0-1)
Next Game: Friday, October 12 vs. Stockton, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
