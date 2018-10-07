Game Preview: The Stanley Cup Visits Hershey on Washington Capitals Night

(Hershey, PA)- The Hershey Bears battle the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, to close out the opening weekend. The Bears went 2-3-0-1 against the Sound Tigers last season, and are set to again duel six times in the 2018-19 regular season.

Hershey Bears (0-1-0-0) vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers (0-1-0-0)

October 7, 2018 | 5:00 PM | Game 2 | Giant Center

Referees: Michael Markovic (45), Mackenzie Nichol (68)

Linesmen: Tom DellaFranco (71), Bill Lyons (27)

Tonight's Promotions: Stanley Cup Visit, Washington Capitals Night, Postgame Jersey Auction

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 4:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Zack Fisch, the Voice of the Bears, and AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux on the call. Listen on 88.9 in arena.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHL TV (Free Preview Weekend)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears opened the 2018-19 regular season last night by dropping a 3-2 contest to the Syracuse Crunch. Eight different members of the Chocolate and White made their AHL debut, including goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who stopped 28 of 31 shots. Liam O'Brien opened the scoring 3:45 into the game on a well executed transition play. Mike Sgarbossa scored his first goal with Hershey to give his club a 2-1 lead at 19:03 of the first period. Sgarbossa jammed home a cross-ice pass from Riley Barber. The Bears finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport also opened their season last night by dropping a 6-3 decision to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Kieffer Bellows, Mitchell Vande Sompel and Michael Dal Colle were the goal scorers for the Sound Tigers, with two of the tallies coming on the power play.

LORD STANLEY COMES TO HERSHEY:

Tonight the Hershey Bears honor its affiliation with Washington, and the Capitals first Stanley Cup Championship. In the decisive Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Caps skated nine former Bears in the lineup including goaltenders Braden Holtby and Philipp Grubauer, forwards Jakub Vrana, Chandler Stephenson, Andre Burakovsky, Jay Beagle, along with blue liners John Carlson, Christian Djoos and Dmitry Orlov. Current Bears forward Shane Gersich appeared in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.

FAMILIAR FACES IN ENEMY TERRITORY:

In the lineup for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers tonight are formers Bears Chris and Ryan Bourque. Chris Bourque enters as an AHL veteran of over 700 games played and 600 with the Hershey Bears. Bourque was part of three different Calder Cup rosters with the Bears in 2006, 2009 and 2010. Ryan Bourque played parts of two season with the Chocolate and White after being traded from the New York Rangers to the Washington Capitals on Feb. 29, 2016. In 72 regular season games with Hershey, Ryan Bourque tallied 19 points (four goals, 15 assists).

HAIL TO SAMSONOV:

Ilya Samsonov made his North American debut last night and stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 3-2 defeat. Samsonov is expected to split the net this season with returning goaltender Vitek Vanecek. In 73 career games in the KHL with Magnitogorsk Metallurg, Samsonov sported a 2.20 goals against average and .929 save percentage. The 2015 first rounder of Washington appeared for Russia in the 2017 U20 World Juniors Championship and was named Top 3 Player for Russia in the tournament. Samsonov is the highest drafted goaltender in Capitals history behind Olaf Kolzig.

SGARBOSSA THE BOSS:

Michael Sgarbossa debuted with the Chocolate and White last night and scored in the first period to give Hershey a 2-1 lead. Sgarbossa spent last season with the Manitoba Moose and tallied 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists). He enters this season as one of four veterans on Hershey

