PENALTIES TO DECIDE Leagues Cup Quarterfinal Berth: New York Red Bulls vs. FC Juárez
August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls YouTube Video
Check out the New York Red Bulls Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2025
- LA Galaxy Advance to Quarterfinals of Leagues Cup 2025 with 4-0 Shutout Win over Club Santos Laguna - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Edged by Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 - FC Cincinnati
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC - 10th Anniversary Night - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls Stories
- New York Red Bulls Add NYRB II Midfielder Rafael Mosquera to Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire
- New York Red Bulls Acquire Swedish Midfielder Gustav Berggren from Raków Czestochowa
- Red Bulls Fall, 5-1, to Inter Miami CF at Sports Illustrated Stadium
- New York Red Bulls Announce Promotion of NYRB II Head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya to Full-Time First Team Assistant Coach
- New York Red Bulls Announce Assistant Coach Vedad Ibišević Departs Club