Paxten Aaronson Talks Pressure & Leadership at 22-Years-Old over a Round of Golf
Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
A round of golf with good friends.
Colorado Rapids and USMNT rising star midfielder Paxten Aaronson gets real about leading at a young age.
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