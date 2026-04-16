Paxten Aaronson Talks Pressure & Leadership at 22-Years-Old over a Round of Golf

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids YouTube Video







A round of golf with good friends.

Colorado Rapids and USMNT rising star midfielder Paxten Aaronson gets real about leading at a young age.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

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