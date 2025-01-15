Orlando Solar Bears Welcome D&J Aviation as Corporate Sponsor
January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce a partnership agreement with D&J Aviation for the 2024-25 season.
"We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership between the Orlando Solar Bears and D&J Aviation," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "This collaboration represents more than just a sponsorship - it's about two dynamic organizations coming together to elevate the game, both on the ice and in the skies."
D&J Aviation offers multiple flight training options at their two Central Florida locations in Apopka and Sanford. For more information, visit dandjaviation.com
"We are excited to be the official flight school of the Solar Bears. We look forward to bringing the aviation and hockey communities together. With our collective enthusiasm, we will take the team and its fans to new heights," said Dave Carus, President and CEO of D&J Aviation.
