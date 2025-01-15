Cyclones Return to Home Ice, Defeat Grizzlies 3-1

January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones returned to Heritage Bank Center and defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 3-1, in front of their home crowd on Wednesday night. In his first game back from injury, forward Ty Voit recorded two assists and first star honors to lift Cincinnati to a dominant victory over Utah. Cincinnati's power play connected twice en route to their 12th win of the season.

The Cyclones were off and running early in the game. After an early penalty against the Grizzlies, the Cyclones power play connected off a blast from defenseman Chas Sharpe. His team-leading fifth power play goal of the season made it 1-0, Cyclones.

Sharpe's goal came at the 2:40 mark of the first period and was assisted by Dante Sheriff (15) and Voit (12). Sheriff's assist holds him at the top of the assist leaderboard for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati would dominate the first period, outshooting Utah 12-3 after 20 minutes of action. The Cyclones would connect again before the intermission, with Marko Sikic scoring at the net front to double the Cincinnati lead to 2-0.

Sikic's second goal of the season was assisted by Mathieu Gosselin and Chris Dodero. Dodero now has assists in four of the last five games, and has six points (2g, 4a) during that span of games.

The Cyclones would carry their lead into the second and capitalize on the man advantage once again. Lincoln Griffin scored short side on a rebound off a shot from Braeden Kressler to triple the Cyclone lead. His goal would make it 3-0 off their second PPG of the game.

With his goal, Griffin now has eight points in his last seven games, and is one goal shy of Sharpe for the Cyclones team lead in goals. Additionally, Kressler keeps his point-per-game pace, notching yet another assist and reaching double digits in points with 10.

Derek Daschke would score the lone goal for Utah on the power play. Cincinnati would shut the door the rest of the way, taking a 3-1 lead into the second intermission, and eventually into the conclusion of the game.

Pavel Cajan recorded 15 saves on 16 shots, recording his fourth consecutive start for Cincinnati and picking up his sixth victory of the season between the pipes for the Cyclones. With the win, Cincinnati advanced to 12-1-0-0 when leading after two periods, and 3-0-0-0 when scoring multiple power play goals in a game.

