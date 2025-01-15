Wichita Closes Four-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Allen

January 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, concludes a four-game homestand this evening at 7:05 p.m. against longtime rival, Allen.

This is the 10th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 62-94-14 against Allen and 32-44-8 at home against the Americans.

The Thunder and the Americans met three times last week. Wichita lost a week ago in Allen, 5-3 and then earned back-to-back victories on home ice last Friday and Saturday.

Wichita is coming off a 3-0 loss at home on Sunday to Fort Wayne. Allen lost last night at home to Tulsa, 4-3.

The Thunder sits in second place in the Mountain Division. Allen is tied for sixth place with 27 points. After tonight, the Americans won't visit the Air Capital until April to close the home slate for Wichita.

After tonight, the Thunder begins a six-game road trip next week in Utah. Wichita will not play a home game until Tuesday, February 11. Tonight is the 26th home game of the season, which is by far the most played in the league.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is tied for third in points (41), second in assists (30) and second in plus/minus (+24)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 11th in scoring for rookies (24) and tied among rookies with 11 power play points...Wichita is 14-5-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 15-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-2-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

ALLEN NOTES - Brayden Watts is tied for third in power play assists (13) and tied for second in power play points (17)...Spencer Asuchak has 14 points (3g, 11a) in nine games against the Thunder...Anson Thornton is tied for first for losses (12) and first in saves (690)...Allen is 6-8-4 when scoring first...Allen is 4-2-3 when leading after one...

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.